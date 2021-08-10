Car Color: Black is the UK’s most preferred used car color for 2021.





Black has long been the UK’s favorite used car color, according to new data for Q2 2021. Between April and June of this year, 461,050 used black cars were purchased in the UK, making it the most popular color. Margin of almost 100,000 trades.

Silver is the second most popular used car color, with 363,529 used cars in this hue. Blue took third place with 362,140 sold. The top three colors accounted for 54.8% of all used car sales in Q2 2021.

About 341,950 gray used cars were purchased during this period, taking fourth place. White, on the other hand, was fifth with 303,192. The 6th place is red, with 220,472 used cars changing hands.

Most Popular Used Car Color: Q2 2021

color

sales rate

Black color

461,050

silver

363,529

blue

362,140

grey

341,950

White

303,192

Red

220,472

green

38,573

Orange

16,289

Beige

11,957

yellow

11,415

From this point on, the rest of the colors were sold in much smaller quantities. Used car buyers came in 7th with 38,573 eco-friendly vehicles in their hands in the second quarter of 2021. About 16,289 orange vehicles were also purchased.

The 9th and 10th places on the table were beige and yellow, with 11,957 for the former and 11,415 for the latter, respectively.

New car color: top gray

Gray remains the UK’s favorite new car color for the third consecutive year, accounting for nearly a quarter of new car registrations in 2020.

A total of 397,197 gray cars were registered last year, accounting for 24.3% of new cars in the 2020s. Black, which was the UK’s most preferred car color in 2018, but lost its crown to gray in 2018, took second place and white completes the monotone podium. Last year, 61.6% of new cars registered in the UK were finished in gray, black or white.

The rest of the top 10 rankings remain unchanged from last year, except for Yellow and Bronze, which are in 9th and 10th, respectively. Yellow increased its market share by 50%, but this increase was only 6,816 units.

Red car popularity on the slide

Red car registrations fell below 200,000 for the first time in 10 years, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Gray was the most popular color for both gasoline and diesel cars, but white was the preferred color for EV buyers, and the new plug-in hybrids are painted black more than any other color.

In 2019, Scotland and the Channel Islands differed from other regions in their preferred car color, but last year gray won unanimously across all UK countries. Geographically, only three regions did not specify gray as their preferred color. Drivers on the Isle of Wight and Scottish Borders opted for blue, while Strathclyde buyers opted for white.

Leicestershire is the most popular area for pink cars in the UK, with 23.7% of all UK registered in the county in 2020. Meanwhile, the West Midlands had the most orange cars registered.

There were a total of 106 colors for new cars in 2020, of which maroon was the least popular color.

SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said 2020 has been a pretty dark year for the automotive industry and the choice of gray as the best new car color reflects the mood.

But the sector continues to provide valuable mobility, from vans delivering essential goods to personal cars that help key workers get their jobs done, and clicks provide an industry lifeline that helps keep manufacturing going. We offer & collect.

But it can’t replace the showroom experience and dealers have taken great steps to ensure Covid-safety, with the flexibility to manage customer commitments to help car buyers choose new cars and colors in a safe environment.

How important is color when choosing a new car? Let us know in the comments below…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoexpress.co.uk/news/105731/car-colours-black-uks-favourite-shade-used-cars-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos