2 Million National Trust Research Project Hopes to Reverse Loss of Forest and Grassland Habitat in the UK | climate news





A 2m research project has been launched which aims to address the UK’s biodiversity crisis and restore landscapes.

The four-year partnership, funded by the Natural Environment Research Council, hopes to reverse the loss of habitat in grasslands and woodlands caused by agriculture, urban development, climate change and pollution.

At 100 locations, including South Downs and Stonehenge, researchers will examine how the ecosystem’s diverse plants, animals, and other organisms work together.

Image: This study will have important implications for setting ecological restoration goals. Photo: National Trust/Chris Lacey

Rather than simply looking at the existence and number of specific species, we will look at how woodlands and grasslands are joined together using complex discrete processes such as nutrient cycling, carbon capture and pollination.

This study will have important implications for setting ecological restoration goals as it helps conservationists to achieve maximum benefit from interventions such as tree planting or reintroduction of species.

Image: Researchers will investigate how organisms from different ecosystems work together. Photo: National Trust/Graham Eaton

Lead researcher on the project, Professor Jim Harris of Cranfield University, said, “Improving the ability to restore functional ecosystems is critical to achieving net income in line with the government’s plan to restore nature and ‘become the first generation to leave the environment’. ‘In better condition than we found’.

“We are trying to understand how the nuts, bolts, and cogs of the ecosystems we care about are reassembled and function, and whether this can be done quickly or if we need a lot of patience with Mother Nature, idiot. “

A team of soil ecologists, botanists, entomologists, and animal behaviorists will participate in in situ sampling and laboratory analysis programs with remote sensing and mathematical analysis.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

UN: Climate change is an ‘immediate threat’

The partnership project is led by Cranfield University, which includes the National Trust, Stirling University, the UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH), and Forest Research.

Knepp Estate in West Sussex is one of the sites involved in the study. Conservationist and landowner Charlie Burrell said this monitoring is key to showing how ecosystems can “recover quickly”.

“We are delighted to partner with this project that aims to measure ecosystem resilience in the face of climate change,” he said.

“This science will provide an important evidence base to support a growing movement essential to reconnecting our landscapes to create a better environment for both wildlife and people.”

