UK TV channels and coverage schedule for Lionel Messi’s move to PSG





For one of the great players of his generation, Neymars’ own career was uniquely defined by his close proximity to Lionel Messi at one time.

At Barcelona, ​​he was part of the MSN trio, not the poster boy many young Brazilian players imagine. So he tried to escape. A move to Paris Saint-Germain lifted him out of the shadow of a small teammate and into his own limelight.

Except the light has always been tainted with question marks about the importance of success in League 1. Then it arguably disappeared with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe. So Neymar had to get used to the frightening reality that he wasn’t the only face of Ligue 1 and that the league shouldn’t even be there to maintain trust among Europe’s Big 5.

Messi is set to ride the bad bloody wave between Barcelona and PSG to sign a Neymar deal, but unlike his old friend, there is little realistically he can do to tarnish his Nou Camp legacy.

Why Lionel Messi couldn’t stay at Barcelona even though he played for free

There are reportedly plans to unveil him outside the Eiffel Tower, a historic landmark that has been reduced to another bizarre instrument at PSG Cultural Circus, but we’ve had plenty of time to plan. A year ago, rumors circulated that the staff of the Club Superstore had been instructed to start preparing for an influx of shirts sales, merchandise and mesh memorabilia. he was going

Oddly enough, then he actually wanted to leave Barcelona and didn’t want to go at all. Not this time, he is. When his tears dry, he will be poised to make one of the most spectacular free transfers in history.

There is also the inevitability of this. Especially since no other European club can afford to pay more than half a million per week to one player, except for Manchester City.

This would be a lucrative spell for Messi in France, but it would not determine his career. It gives him a chance to get closer to one yardstick compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has become the domestic champion in at least three countries.

It would be frankly ridiculous to see Messi, Mbappe and Neymar, as well as Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma, on a painless march towards victory. However, PSG are not the current champions and Lille reminded Mauricio Pochettino last season timely that Ligue 1 could be less simple than we think, regardless of the player he has at his disposal.

How to watch League 1 in England

BT Sport currently holds the rights to Ligue 1 football in England. BTs TV and Broadband packages start at 39.99 per month or you can subscribe to a monthly subscription for 25.

Matches can also be streamed via the BT Sport app.

BT Sport’s upcoming schedule:

all time BST

Lorient vs Monaco Friday, August 13 at 8 PM BT Sport 2 HDPSG vs Strasbourg Saturday, August 14 at 8 PM, BT Sport 2 HDAngers SCO vs Lyon Sunday, August 15 at 12 PM BT Sport 3 HDBrest vs Rennes, 8 Sunday 15 August at 2pm, BT Sport 3 HDLens vs Saint-Etienne, Sunday 15 August 4pm, BT Sport 3 HDMarseille vs Bordeaux, Sunday 15 August 7:45pm BT Sport 2 HDBrest vs PSG, Friday, August 20 at 8:00 PM, BT Sport 2 HDSaint-Etienne vs Lille, Saturday, August 21, 8:00 PM, BT Sport 1 HDLyon vs Clermont, Sunday, August 22 at 12:00 PM, BT Sport 1 HDBordeaux vs Angers SCO, Sunday, 22 August 2pm, BT Sport 1 HDNice vs Marseille, Sunday 22 August 7:45pm, BT Sport 3 HD Team to Watch

small

Lille led PSG to one point last season and frontman Burak Yilmaz starred in the campaign with 16 goals and five assists, but conceded fewer goals than any other top team. They came back from 3-1 to rescue a 3-3 draw in the 97th minute by knocking out the Mets on the first day of the season. However, a surprising victory in May followed the pattern of the 2017 Monacos summer. There has been a huge departure from players and the title-winning manager Christophe Galtier is now in charge of Nice.

Lyon

You can no longer rely on Memphis Depay. A new era for Lyon led by former Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bose. Islam Slimani, who missed out on the last Champions League qualifier, will lead the European squad, but has been weakened from day one after suffering prolonged injuries from players like Lenny Pinter and Jeff Rein-Adelaide.

Marseille

Former Argentine manager Jorge Sampaoli will seek to imprint an aggressive and combative style at Marseille and will not have the resources to compete with PSG, but will want to take advantage of clever loan deals from William Saliba, Matteo Guenduzi and Chengis Under.

Monaco

After four managerial changes over two years, Nico Kovac led Monaco back to the Top 3 for the 2020-21 season and was further strengthened in the summer by signing Myron Boadu, Jean Lucas, Ismail Jakobs and perhaps most interestingly Alexander Nubel. , a goalkeeper that Bayern Munich worked hard to sign. He will likely be a long-term replacement for Manuel Neuers, but in the meantime he will spend a season on loan in the Duchy.

Title Odds PSG 1-9 Lyon 18-1 Monaco 18-1 Marseille 20-1 Lille 22-1 Nice 80-1

All odds via Betfair are as of August 9th.

