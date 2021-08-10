Foreign vessels detained in the UK during July 2021





In July, three new foreign ships were detained in British ports.

In response to one of Sir Donaldson’s recommendations for investigation on the prevention of pollution by merchant ships, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) publishes monthly details on foreign ships detained in British ports.

The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding (Paris MOU) on port state control, and information on all vessels subject to inspection is centrally stored in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows vessels with high risk classes and poor detention records to be subject to future inspections.

Inspections of foreign steamers in British ports are carried out by surveyors from the Coast Guard. If a vessel is found not to comply with applicable convention requirements, a defect may be raised. If the defect is serious, it must be corrected prior to departure and the vessel will be detained.

All defects must be corrected prior to departure.

A note on the detention list:

Full details of the vessel: The attached detention list displays the vessel’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number, which is uniquely identified and does not change over the life of the vessel. It also shows the ship name and flag state at the time of inspection. Company: The company indicated on the Ship Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or, in the absence of an SMC, the party deemed responsible for the operation of the ship at the time of the inspection. Classification Association: The list shows the classification associations responsible for the classification of ships only. Authorized Body: Responsible for conducting legal investigations and issuing legal certificates on behalf of the flag State. White (WL), Gray (GL) and Blacklist (BL) are issued by the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on 1 July each year and show the performance of the flag state. Defects: The defects listed are confineable defects. Further details of other defects are available upon request. Vessels detained in July 2021 Vessel Name: MERIC

GT: 2035

IMO: 9118006

Flag: Palau (Gray List)

Company Name: SHN Group

Classification Society: BV

Authorized Body: BV

Authorized Body of ISM Doc: Register for Shipment in Bulgaria

Authorized Body of ISM SMC: Register for Shipment in Bulgaria

Date and place of detention: 5 July 2021 Sunderland

Summary: 22 defects with one cause of detention

Defective item Nature of defect Reason for detention 04110 Abandonment of ship training Lack of knowledge

The vessel was launched on July 10, 2021.

Ship name: SERDIKA

GT: 10220

IMO: 9132480

Flag: Belize (Blacklist)

Company: Credo-plus Navigation Ltd

Classification Association: Russian Maritime Classification Register

Authorized body: Russian Maritime Classification Register

Recognized Organization for ISM Documentation: DNV-GL

Accredited body of ISM SMC: DNV-GL

Date and place of detention: 20 July 2021 Sunderland

Summary: 22 defects with two reasons for detention

Defective item Defect nature Reason for detention 07106 Fire detection and alarm system inoperable 07125 Crew member’s lack of familiarity with performance evaluation

The vessel is still detained on July 31, 2021.

Ship name: ELKE

GT: 2449

IMO: 9006332

Flag: Panama (Whitelist)

Company: Regency Ship Management SA

Classification Society: Polish Classification Register

Authorized Body: Phoenix Register of Shipping

Authorized Body of ISM Doc: Phoenix Register of Shipping

Authorized Body of ISM SMC: Phoenix Register of Shipping

Date and place of detention: Scunthorpe, 20 July 2021

Summary: 21 defects and one reason for detention

Defective Item Nature of Defect Grounds of Detention 15150 ISM Not Required Yes

The vessel was launched on July 23, 2021.

Detained vessel name carried over from last month: SIRIUS 2

GT: 211

IMO: 8977699

Flag: Nigeria (unknown)

Company: Ambry Limited

Classification Society: Phoenix Register of Shipping

Authorized Body: Phoenix Register of Shipping

Organizations approved for ISM documentation: N/A

Authorized Organization of ISM SMC: N/A

Date and place of detention: Southampton, 12 November 2020

Summary: 20 defects and 5 reasons for detention

Defect Item Defect Characteristics Grounds of Detention 01329 MLC Inspection Report, 2006 Missing Yes 01804 Electrically Not Safe Yes 01199 Other (Certificate) Other Yes 10126 Drill and Steering Gear Test Record Not Required Yes 01326 Stability Information Booklet Not Approved Yes

The vessel was still launched on July 22, 2021.

Ship Name: Poseidon

GT: 1412

IMO: 7363217

Flag: Iceland (Whitelist)

Company: Neptune EHF

Classification Society: NA

Authorized Body: N/A

Recognized Organization for ISM Documentation: DNV-GL

ISM SMC’s Authorized Body: N/A (SMC Issued: Flag)

Date and place of detention: 19 July 2018 Hull

Summary: 10 flaws with two reasons for detention

Defective item Defect nature Reason for detention 02106 Damage to the hull that impairs airworthiness There is a hole 07113 Insufficient pressure of the fire pump

The vessel is still detained on July 31, 2021.

Ship Name: TECOIL POLARIS

GT: 1814

IMO No: 8883290

Flag: Russian Federation (Gray List)

Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd

Classification Society: RMRS

Authorized Body: RMRS

ISM DOC Approved Body: RMRS

Authorized body of ISM SMC: RMRS

Date and place of detention: 6 June 2018 Immingham

Summary: 27 defects and 6 reasons for detention

Defective Item Nature of Defect Grounds of Detention 10104 – Gyro Compass Not Working Yes 10127 Nautical or Route Planning Not Required Yes 15150 ISM Not Required Yes 11104 – Rescue Boat Not Properly Maintained Yes 11101 Lifeboat Not Ready for Use Yes 01117 International Oil Pollution Prevention (IOPP) Not valid Yes

The vessel is still detained on July 31, 2021.

Ship name: ONE HUNDRED PERCENT (General cargo)

GT: 106.

IMO No: 8944446.

Flags: Not registered.

Company: Open Window Co., Ltd.

Classification Society: Not classified.

Recognized Organizations: Not Applicable.

Organizations approved for ISM DOC: Not applicable.

Authorized Organization of ISM SMC: N/A

Date and place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft

Summary: 30 flaws, including 7 reasons for detention

The vessel is still detained on July 31, 2021.

