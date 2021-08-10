US vows to isolate Taliban if it seizes power by force | Nation & World





KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) A US peace envoy on Tuesday warned the Taliban that any government that comes to power by force in Afghanistan will not be internationally recognized after a series of towns fell to the insurgent group in surprisingly rapid succession.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy, traveled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban maintains a political office, to tell the group that there is no point in pursuing victory on the battlefield because a military takeover of the capital of Kabul would guarantee that they would be global outcasts. He and others hope to persuade the Taliban leadership to resume peace talks with the Afghan government as US and NATO forces complete their withdrawal from the country.

Insurgents captured six of the country’s 34 provincial capitals in less than a week, including Kunduz in Kunduz province, one of the country’s largest cities. On Sunday, they planted their flag in the main square, but government forces still controlled the strategic airport and a military base on the outskirts of the city.

They are now fighting the Western-backed government for control over several others. Late Tuesday, Taliban forces entered Farah and were seen outside the provincial governor’s office.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed tweeted that insurgents had taken the city, which is the capital of a province of the same name. But Abdul Naser Farahi, a lawmaker from the region who is in Kabul, said the government still retains control of the intelligence department and a military base.

After a 20-year Western military mission and billions of dollars spent training and strengthening Afghan forces, many disagree as to why the regular forces collapsed, sometimes fleeing battle by the hundreds. The fighting is largely the preserve of small groups of elite forces and the Afghan Air Force.

The success of the Taliban blitz has made urgent the need to resume stalled talks that could end the fighting and move Afghanistan forward towards an inclusive interim administration. The insurgents have so far refused to return to the negotiating table.

Khalilzad’s mission in Qatar is to help formulate a joint international response to the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, according to the US State Department.

He plans to pressure the Taliban to stop their military offensive and negotiate a political settlement, which is the only path to stability and development in Afghanistan, the State Department said.

Meanwhile, the Taliban military leader released an audio message to his fighters on Tuesday, ordering them not to harm Afghan forces and government officials in the territories they are conquering. The recording was shared on Twitter by Taliban spokesman in Doha Mohammad Naim.

In the nearly five-minute audio, Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of the late Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar, also told insurgents to stay outside the abandoned homes of government and security officials who fled. , to keep markets open and to protect places of business, including banks.

It was not immediately clear whether the Taliban fighters on the ground would follow Yaqoob’s instructions. Some civilians who fled Taliban advances said insurgents imposed repressive restrictions on women and torched schools. The UN human rights office said it received reports of summary executions, military uses and destruction of homes, schools and clinics in captured areas.

Revenge killings have also been reported. Insurgents claimed responsibility for the murder of a comedian in southern Kandahar, the assassination of the government media chief in Kabul and a bombing targeting acting Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi, killing eight and others injured. The minister was not hurt.

The escalating war has driven thousands of people to Kabul, where many live in parks. The fighting has also increased the number of civilian casualties.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday her office had counted at least 183 dead and hundreds injured among civilians in a handful of cities in recent weeks, but warned the real numbers would be much higher.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said its staff treated more than 4,000 Afghans this month at its 15 facilities across the country, including in Helmand and Kandahar, where Afghan and US airstrikes are trying to curb the onslaught of the Taliban.

We see houses destroyed, medical staff and patients in danger, and damaged hospitals, electricity and water infrastructure, said Eloi Fillion, head of the ICRC delegation in Afghanistan, in a statement. The use of explosive weapons in cities has an indiscriminate impact on the population. “

The upsurge in Taliban attacks began in April, when the United States and NATO announced they would end their military presence and bring the last of their troops home. The final date for the withdrawal is August 31, but the US Central Command has said the withdrawal is already 95% complete.

On Monday, the United States stressed that the Biden administration now views the fight as a fight for Afghan political and military leaders to win or lose and has shown no sign of stepping up airstrikes despite Taliban gains. .

Khalilzad, the architect of the peace deal that the Trump administration brokered with the Taliban, was due to meet with key regional players and will likely seek commitment from Afghan neighbors and other countries in the region not to not recognize a Taliban government coming to power. by force. When the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan, three countries recognized their dominance: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Senior Afghan officials have also visited Doha, including Abdullah Abdullah, who heads the government’s reconciliation council. Pakistani national security adviser Moeed Yusuf on Monday called for redoubled efforts to bring all parties to the conflict back to talks, describing a protracted war in Afghanistan as a nightmarish scenario for Pakistan.

Yusuf declined to say definitively whether Pakistan, which holds considerable sway over the Taliban, would recognize a forcibly installed Taliban government, saying instead that Pakistan wants to see an “inclusive” government in Kabul.

Gannon reported from Islamabad. Associated Press editors Matthew Lee in Washington and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this report.

This story has been updated to correct the fact that the Taliban captured six provincial capitals, not five.

