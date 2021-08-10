US, Mexico to discuss reopening borders, agree on more vaccines





Vehicles line up to cross the Cordoba Bridge of the Americas (El Paso CBOA) to El Paso, Texas, United States, as Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Relations requested a further one-month extension of restrictions overland crossing at the US-Mexico border due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 18, 2021. REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 10 (Reuters) – Senior U.S. and Mexican officials will meet on Tuesday to discuss plans to reopen their shared border, and Washington has agreed to send Mexico up to 8.5 million additional doses of vaccine against the coronavirus, said Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Ebrard told reporters that U.S. Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan would meet in Mexico City for talks with their Mexican counterparts as part of a campaign to bring back cross-border activities to normal.

The meeting comes after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador held talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday, discussing migration, the fight against COVID-19 and the need to strengthen America’s economies central. Read more

During their phone call, the United States agreed to send to Mexico 3.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from drugmaker Moderna and up to 5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Ebrard said at the meeting. ‘a regular press conference in the morning.

The vaccines would likely arrive in August, he said.

Ebrard added that he did not expect the US-Mexico land border to reopen by August 21 and that more time would be needed to resume transit for so-called non-essential travel, including those who cross the border to work or go to school.

Speaking at the same press conference, Lopez Obrador added that Harris agreed with him on the need to reopen their shared land border, but did not provide a specific timeline.

Ebrard said Lopez Obrador and Harris also discussed plans to revive a forum for bilateral talks known as the High-Level Economic Dialogue in early September, which aims to improve economic integration and boost growth.

When asked what such discussions might encompass, Ebrard noted that North America is bracing for technological changes, such as the transition to electric cars, underscoring the importance of companies like Tesla Inc in industry.

“Obviously we are interested in being a part of this,” he said.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Raul Cortes Fernandez; Editing by Dave Graham and Jonathan Oatis

