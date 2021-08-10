The climate crisis: what can the UK do to save the planet? | weather change





Rinsing plates and fiddling with metal straws while the world is literally burning can feel a little pointless. Most of us are everyday citizens, not global decision makers, and while governments continue to invest in fossil fuels and delay policy changes that reduce emissions, it may feel like making small changes isn’t enough.

However, there are many influential things that individuals can do to address the crisis.

Write to your MP

This may seem obvious, but it is sometimes pointless, depending on which constituency you are in. But when lawmakers actually read envelopes and focus on specific issues, they usually do something to appease voter concerns.

There are great template letters online from different campaign groups. You can write a letter to support a local green initiative, such as a low-traffic neighborhood, or find a national policy or vote in Congress you want to support.

Here is a good template of the Soil Association and a template of hope for the future.

It’s always nice to add a personal touch so the MP doesn’t drown in hundreds of identical characters. Neighbors also write.

community greening

Turning the edge of an area into a field of wildflowers or digging a pond may seem like a small effort on a grand scheme, but every space for nature counts. Work with your neighbors to see if there are pollinator-friendly plants in your area, and lobby your city council to mow less.

Some have run clubs together to buy small pieces of land from local authorities to grow orchards or dig ponds.

The Orchard Project is doing a great job in urban areas by reviving trees that are important to nature and well-being. The Million Ponds Project is another great starting point that can help bring ponds to the community.

The pond brings many wildlife to the area. I personally love to see bats diving to drink water from our local pond at dusk.

ask your boss

Some of us have bosses who are kinder than others, but a huge amount of energy and resources are wasted in most offices.

The World Wildlife Foundation recommends lobbying offices to convert heating and electricity into renewable energy companies.

It’s also a good idea to check who the suppliers of your workplace are. Ethical Consumer Magazine looks at issues such as workers’ rights, fossil fuel investment and pollution, and evaluates policies and behaviors towards people, politics, the environment and animals on ethiscore. If a company loses contracts because of its attitude to the climate crisis, it can start to reconsider.

Some companies have switched to vegetarian only in their canteens and events, while others have tried to reduce packaging as much as possible.

The pandemic has helped many office spaces transition to a more flexible work culture. Commuting to and from work often creates emissions, so working from home a few days a week can make a difference if you can’t walk or bike on the streets. You can encourage your colleagues to follow suit.

And how many of us have asked employers where their pensions are invested? Many pensions and other investments are supporting harmful industries such as fossil fuels and deforestation. Ask your pensioner or HR department where your funds are going and see if you can make changes if you support these industries.

Join a local group

Supporting local green charities is a good starting point. Many regions have Plastic Free groups as well as natural organizations. The Wildlife Trust has offices across the country and often seeks volunteers to help preserve the important natural spaces they operate, halting development next to the area and helping wildlife in the community.

Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth also run local volunteers.

Or start one!

There is nothing in the way of starting community activities. It was a small community of local residents in Ilkley, Yorkshire that persuaded the government to help reduce sewage pollution by designating a local river as bath water in 2020.

Small groups across the country have planted pollinator-friendly plants in their communities and persuaded local shops to switch to environmentally friendly materials and practices. They collected garbage from the garbage collection every week and lobbied Congress and supermarkets to reduce waste. Small groups can make a real difference.

Donations and fundraising

There are countless organizations that are changing the planet, from nature groups restoring lost animals to the countryside, to urban projects that aim to cool cities by planting more trees. Why not raise money for this cause with like-minded neighbors and friends? Or you can set up micro-debit monthly to know if you put money where your mouth is.

What other useful ways can I contribute? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/aug/10/climate-crisis-what-can-individuals-do-to-make-a-difference-in-the-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos