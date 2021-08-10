US productivity growth slows in the second quarter; wage costs lowered in the first quarter





A man wearing a face mask walks by 14 Wall Street in the financial district of New York, United States, November 19, 2020. REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10 (Reuters) – US worker productivity growth slowed in the second quarter and labor costs were much lower than estimated in the first quarter, a the Labor Department announced Tuesday.

Non-farm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, increased at an annualized rate of 2.3% in the last quarter. The data for the first quarter has been revised down to show an increase in productivity at a rate of 4.3% instead of the previously announced rate of 5.4%.

Economists polled by Reuters expected productivity to increase at a rate of 3.5%. Productivity jumped early in the pandemic before plummeting in the last three months of 2020, and has since rebounded. The shift was in part attributed to craters forming in low-wage industries, like leisure and hospitality, which have reopened in recent months at an increasingly rapid pace.

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, productivity increased at a pace of 1.9%. Hours worked increased at a rate of 5.5% in the last quarter, accelerating from a revised growth rate of 4.0% during the January-March period.

Overall production is now 1.2% higher than pre-pandemic levels, but hours worked remain 2.8% lower, according to the report. The recovery in economic activity was not offset by a return to the labor market. On Monday, job vacancies in the United States hit a new record in June, according to data from the Department of Labor. Read more

Small business owners across the United States became less confident of the economic recovery in July as labor shortages remained an issue, according to a National Federation of Independent Business survey released Tuesday. Read more

Despite the cooling of the most recent data, Oxford Economics Senior US economist Lydia Boussour said the pandemic appears to have “sent an upward shock to productivity.”

“The adoption of technology has accelerated, new businesses are being created at an historic rate and the shift to remote working is expected to survive the crisis,” she wrote in a note Tuesday. “While some of the efficiencies induced by the pandemic may take years to be fully realized, we believe these four forces will lead to a sustained recovery in productivity over the medium term.”

Unit labor costs – the price of labor per unit of output – increased at a rate of 1.0%. They contracted at a revised 2.8% pace in the first quarter. Unit labor costs increased 0.1% from a year ago. They have also been skewed by the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on low-wage industries.

Hourly compensation rose 3.3% in the last quarter. This follows a revised growth rate of 1.4% in the first quarter. Compensation increased at a rate of 2.0% compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Nick Zieminski

