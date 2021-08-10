Russell Group Universities: Full UK Listings and Rankings for 2021 – Whether You Can Apply Using UCAS Clearing





Exams have been canceled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this year, high school students will take a series of assessments before teachers decide their results.

Many of them will have applied to Russell Group universities across the UK, and Scotland has two of these prestigious institutions.

But what is the Russell Group and which universities are on the list?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is the Russell Group?

Russell Group universities make up 24 of the UK’s leading higher education institutions.

They have a reputation for excellence in teaching and academic achievement, and they focus on research.

All universities are included in the top UK rankings and some league tables around the world.

Named after the Russell Hotel in London where they met, the group was founded in 1994 and petitioned the government for funding and research priorities for member universities.

It originally consisted of 17 research institutions, including the University of Glasgow and the University of Edinburgh.

Over the years more universities have become members, and in 2007 the group became an official organization.

What are the entry requirements for Russell Group University?

There are no specific entry requirements for Russell Group universities, each institution and its courses require different credits.

However, it is possible that the entry requirements are high.

You can find course entry requirements using this handy tool in Uni Guide.

Does Russell Group University Offer Clearing Courses?

At least one course is available through Clearing in 2020 at several Russell Group universities.

However, according to The Times, in 2021, Clearing is only offering half the courses in 2021, a year ago.

On the day of the results, more than 2,300 courses were offered by 14 prestigious institutions, compared to 4,500 courses at 17 universities last year.

Some institutions will announce whether seats are available when the liquidation opens, while others will wait for results to be announced.

UCAS always has an up-to-date list of courses available, including courses from Russell Group universities.

What is Russell Group University?

This is a complete list of Russell Group institutions and their ranking according to Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021.

University Rankings University of Birmingham 12 University of Bristol 10 University of Cambridge 2 Cardiff University 27 Durham University 18 University of Edinburgh 6 University of Exeter 24 University of Glasgow 11 Imperial College London 3 King’s College London 7 University of Leeds 20 University of Liverpool 22 School of London School of Economics and Politics 5 Manchester University 8 University of Newcastle 25 University of Nottingham 19 University of Oxford 1 Queen Mary University of London 13 Queen’s University Belfast 28 University of Sheffield 14 University of Southampton 15 UCL 4 University of Warwick 9 University of York 16

What are the top universities that are not part of the Russell Group?

Being part of the Russell Group is often considered a measure of prestige and an excellent degree from an institution will not fail you when looking for a postgraduate job.

However, there are many famous and respected institutions that are not members.

These include St Andrews, Scotland’s top university, and Lancaster, Bath, Loughborough, Sussex and Leicester, which regularly rank high in the league tables.

The Russell Group is also not the only university group in the UK. University Alliance, a business-focused university group, and Million+, a public policy think tank made up of universities.

