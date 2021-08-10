Republican Eli Bremer launches bid for US Senate seat held by Michael Bennet | Colorado to Washington





After months of speculation, Colorado Springs Republican Eli Bremer on Tuesday launched a bid for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Michael Bennet.

Bremer, 43, an Air Force Academy graduate and 2008 Olympian in the modern pentathlon, is a former President of the El Paso County Republican Party and defeated the Colorado GOP in court last year in a dispute over party electoral procedures.

Having worn our nation’s uniform twice in the military and at the Olympics, I fear the country I have represented may be sold by interested politicians, Bremer said in a statement.

I have traveled the world and seen how special we are in America. Growing up in Colorado, I also saw how special our state is. We deserve a senator who wants to be a voice for Colorado rather than climb the political ladder. I have been proud to serve my country in the military and in the Olympics, and I will be proud to do so again in the United States Senate.

Bremer is the most prominent Republican to join the primary to run against Bennet, who was appointed to seat in 2009 and is running for a full third term.

Peter Yu, who lost a race for a US House seat in 2018, and political neophytes Juli Henry and Erik Aadland are mounting campaigns, though neither have said they raised more than a few thousand dollars until the end of the last campaign finance reporting period.

According to Bennet’s latest FEC file, his campaign raised $ 5.5 million through the end of June and had $ 2.3 million on hand at the end of the quarter.

Bremer, who was appointed last year to a congressional committee tasked with recommending reforms to the US Olympic system following a massive sexual abuse scandal involving a former USA Gymnastics doctor, said he had started considering a candidacy when Bennet had not embraced bipartisanship. Bremer Olympics reform legislation helped lead.

It’s comparable to the course with Michael Bennet, ”said Bremer. “He’s more interested in attending DC cocktails than tackling real issues.

Colorado Politics was the first to report that Bremer was considering a challenge against Bennet in February when he said an associate had reserved web domains for a possible Senate election, and again in June when Bremer indicated he leaned for a candidacy.

Bremer told Colorado Politics he believes Republicans can reverse recent trends that have caused the party huge losses in the past two cycles, leaving the GOP to occupy just one minor office across the country. the state.

“I don’t think it was a far left state,” he said. “In 2020, the election was for (President Donald) Trump. This election will not be for Trump. This election will be a referendum on how Democrats handle one-party control, from police funding to masks in schools going through the problems we don’t even know yet.

“In this environment, one-party control in Washington, a lot of people are going to say it’s a bridge too far. We see men competing in women’s sports, we see people being paid to stay home, we see ‘defund the police.’ This is what the Democrats have given us, and Michael Bennet has been a very loyal soldier of the National Democratic Party. “

Bremer said he has not yet determined whether he plans to petition the primary ballot or go through the caucus and assembly process.

“I think the dynamics will probably be very different this year,” he said. “Republicans can look around and say, ‘OK, we really want to win,’ instead of looking at the litmus test, which is often the assembly’s purity.”

Bremer said he plans to run a campaign aimed at the general election, rather than getting bogged down in a divisive primary.

“Our thinking is how to compete with Michael Bennet, as opposed to how you limp through a primary and circle the wagons next July,” he said. “We were very interested in appealing to millions of people, not thousands. It’s going to be very different from what Republicans have tried to do in the past.”

Bremer clashed last year with El Paso County and the state’s GOP leadership, including in a high-profile dispute first reported by Colorado Politics, when the party chairman of the State of the day Ken Buck ordered Bremer to put the name of a legislative candidate on the primary ballot, even though the candidate had failed to qualify at a nominating convention.

A judge agreed with Bremer in a decision ratified by the Colorado Supreme Court, and Buck then exonerated Bremer from the party’s point of view in a document reviewed by Colorado Politics.

I have shown that I am ready to crusade on things that are right about reforming the Olympics, and I have called on Republicans who are bad actors, ”he said. “With me, the Colorados are going to have a straight shooter who does what’s best for us and our nation.”

The Bennet campaign declined to comment, but a spokesperson for the Colorado Democratic Party targeted Bremer’s previous candidacy for the party’s election in a statement that also called on other Republicans in the primary arena.

Peter Yu runs on a platform that racism is a lie and rejects climate science, while Erik Aadland encourages Trumps Big Lie and defends Marjorie Taylor Greene now Eli Bremer throws his hat in the ring, no doubt hoping that Colorado Republicans will forget his failed leadership record and save him from his third straight loss, ”said Nico Delgado.

“As these flawed and inexperienced candidates exacerbate chaos within the GOP, Coloradians will be reminded why Republicans have lost nearly all seats and majorities in state in recent years.

Bremer lost a candidacy for the state GOP vice president in 2015 and last year finished in third place in a state election for a position on the Republican National Committee.

Bremer’s wife Cami is serving her first term as El Paso County Commissioner, a post that was also held in the 1990s by her father, lawyer Duncan Bremer. Bremer’s uncle, diplomat L. Paul Bremer, served as administrator of the Coalition Provisional Authority for 13 months after the US invasion of Iraq.

Bremer served 14 years as an Air Force officer, reaching the rank of major in the Air Force Reserves. He owns several businesses and works as a spokesperson and consultant for Shaklee Corporation, in addition to his regular work as a TV commentator, including a recently completed fourth stint as Olympic Games announcer for NBC.

