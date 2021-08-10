The body of British hiker Esther Dingley found by her partner in the Pyrenees | UK News





Nearly seven months after British hiker Esther Dingley went missing on the Spanish-French border, the body was found by a partner in the Pyrenees.

According to a charity supporting the Dingleys family, the 37-year-old body was found along with her equipment near where the skull bones were found two weeks earlier.

Organization LBT Global said Dingleys’ partner Daniel Colegate had been trying to find her since she was last seen on 22 November and found her on Monday.

French prosecutor Christo Amunzateguy, who is leading the investigation, told The Guardian that police believed her death was almost entirely an accident at the location where her body was found.

Dingleys’ death was confirmed just a week after DNA tests were performed on a skull bone found by a mountain runner last month.

Although LBT Global is the most likely hypothesis of an accidental death given its location and other early signs, it urges and adds that we do not speculate. A full investigation is underway to ascertain the details surrounding this tragedy.

The disappearance of Dingley, an experienced hiker, has puzzled investigators and rescuers on both sides of the Spanish-French border. The first search was canceled due to bad weather, but no trace of her was found during subsequent searches.

Saint Gaudens’ prosecutor Amunzateguy, who conducted the search operation, said Dingleys’ body was found high up in the mountains, giving credence to the hypothesis that her death was an accident.

It’s not the kind of place we just met. It is difficult to access because the mountain is high,” he said. I just spoke with the military police who are conducting the investigation and they say their investigation makes them strongly, even almost exclusively, believe it was an accident.

He added that experienced hikers must reach the site. When the body was found, Amunzateguy sent several teams to retrieve the body and collect forensic evidence. Because while I strongly believe this is Mrs. Dingley, Amunzateguy said, we’ll have to do a scientific test to see if it’s her.

Colegate, 38, continued to search for her partner’s remains for 20 years after her death was confirmed. Last month, he said he had walked 700 miles to find the answer.

LBT Global said a team of forensic experts was dispatched to the scene, along with live rescue workers, to catalog the scene and retrieve Esther. The family is incredibly grateful for the police efforts involved and their dedication to understanding the exact circumstances of Esthers’ death.

Dingley, a former junior rower from England, hiked across Europe for six years with Colegate, both of whom left their jobs in Durham to travel for the rest of their lives due to health problems.

The two met at Oxford University and lived in Durham County before traveling in 2014. They wrote a popular travel blog and five short children’s books inspired by their dog Lila and her six puppies rescued in southern Spain.

The couple were staying on a farmhouse in southern France when Dingley hiked across the Spanish border alone in late October.

She was last seen on 22 November in the Luchonnais region of southwestern France. Her last communication was a selfie at the top of the Pic de Sauvegarde, which was sent to Colgate on 22 November.

In a joint statement confirming her death 11 days ago, Colegate and Dingley’s mother Ria Bryant said: It was small to see her beautiful smile and see the room light up again each time she arrived, but with this confirmation, that little hope is now gone. It’s destructive beyond words.

