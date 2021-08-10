Euro 2020’s racist abuse is more common in the UK than in any other country, 99% say it wasn’t anonymous Twitter | Science and Technology News





Twitter said on 11 July that “Britain is by far the biggest country of origin” for the racist abuse sent to English footballers after the team’s defeat in the Euro 2020 final.

The social media company added that 99% of accounts suspended for abuse were not anonymous. However, the number of suspended accounts was not disclosed.

England manager Gareth Southgate has suggested that much of the abuse has originated abroad.

After the contest, Southgate described the abuse as “unforgivable” and said, “I know a lot of it came from overseas. The people who were tracking it could explain it. But not all. [has come from abroad].”

Southgate ‘unforgivable’ racist abuse of English player

Of the 207 social media posts considered criminal according to the UK Football Policing Unit, 34 were from UK accounts and 123 were from other countries.

As of 5 August, police had arrested 11 people between the ages of 18 and 63 on charges of molesting English players after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka have been targeted by racist social media posts, especially after missing a penalty kick against Italy.

Three of those arrested live in London and two live in Christchurch, Dorset. Others are from Runcorn in Cheshire. Sales, Greater Manchester; Folkston, Kent; Reading; Shrewsbury and Worcester.

Why is it so hard to stop abuse on social media? explainer

Before the final in April, players and clubs completely boycotted social media to protest the level of abuse aimed at people in the football world.

There were two main requests for social media platforms. The first is “Messages and posts that contain racist or discriminatory content must be filtered and blocked before being sent or posted.”

Second, “All users must go through an improved verification process to accurately identify the person behind their account (only if required by law enforcement).”

In a blog post posted on Tuesday, Twitter claimed that “identity verification would have been less likely to deter abuse.”

“That’s because the accounts we’ve suspended ourselves are not anonymous,” the company said. “In the tournament, 99% of permanently suspended accounts were able to identify the account holder.”

Twitter said it used an automated tool to remove 1,961 abusive tweets in the finals and the following day, and only 126 from users’ next reports.

Only 2% of these tweets generated more than 1,000 impressions. The company shared it as a sign of its efforts to “quickly identify and eliminate racist and abusive tweets aimed at the England team”.

“The racist behavior does not reflect the majority of people using Twitter to engage in lively conversations about English football,” Twitter added.

“Crucially, the word ‘proud’ was used more often the day after the final than on any other day this year as people expressed their support for the England national team.”

