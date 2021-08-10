UK Fintech Investments Set New Records After $18 Billion Purchases | Fintech





UK investment in the financial technology industry broke a new record with nearly 18 billion transactions in the first half of the year, ranking the UK second only to the US.

Londons Square Mile continued to dominate the European fintech sector, attracting investors from around the world to buy more than 280 of the UK’s most advanced digital finance companies.

There was a buying boom despite the government’s failure to secure a Brexit deal with Brussels that offered the government par with financial institutions operating within the EU single market.

According to the Pulse of Fintech report by consulting firm KPMG, a bi-annual report on fintech investment trends, the UK secured $24.5 billion ($17.7 billion) in investment, second only to the United States, and more than quadrupled, with $42.1 billion. . Investments of $5.9 billion are expected in the UK in 2020.

KPMG said the UK’s total of 283 new trades completed is well ahead of others, although the London Stock Exchange’s one-time purchase of financial data provider and Bloomberg rival Refinitiv for $14.8 billion has boosted UK totals. United States of America

Venture capital firms focused on acquiring small start-ups have been particularly active in fintech-focused investments in the UK, reaching $6.2 billion more than double the level in the second half of 2020.

Fintech companies strive to improve and automate the provision and use of financial services, but many in the financial services industry consider the definition to be blurry when most businesses operate through websites and digital platforms for at least some of their activities.

According to one survey, London has 3,018 fintech companies, more than any other city in the world.

In June, Tractable, which worked with auto insurance companies to allow users to take and submit photos of damaged cars, raised $60 million to support claims, valuing the company at $1 billion.

According to KPMG, fintech values ​​have remained high despite the pandemic, with 1 billion companies created worldwide in the first half of this year alone, reaching 163.

Global fintech investment soared from $87.1 billion in the second half of 2020 to $98 billion in the first half of 2021.

Karim Haji, EMA of KPMG and Head of Financial Services UK, said:

Covid-19 has sparked a digital competition in UK financial services and many major banks have jumped into investing in digitization. That’s the main reason we’re seeing a lot of corporate investment.

This period, coupled with the UK’s reputation as a historic financial services sector and continued work to nurture fintech from testing to listing, makes the UK an attractive investment destination.

Ian Pollari, Co-Director of Global Fintech at KPMG, said:

Massive funding rounds, high valuations and successful exits underscore the argument that accelerated customer digital engagement continues during the pandemic.

Pollari said: Overall investment in fintech reached an all-time high in the first half of 2021 as investors, particularly corporate and VC investors, placed big bets on market leaders in numerous jurisdictions and virtually every sub-sector.

