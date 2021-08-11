Staycation boom boosts investment by UK vacation owners





Cumberland data shows that about 94 percent of hotel or cottage owners say they have upgraded their properties extensively since the government imposed a series of international travel restrictions after the health crisis began in March.

According to the trade name, 55% of owners said they have done renovations, 45% have launched new services and 34% have introduced new IT systems.

52% of these owners have financed their investments through savings or equity donations, 41% with corporate loans, 26% with insurance, 21% with external equity, and 17% with government-backed coronavirus business shutdown loan plans Or I added that I used bounce. Back Loan Scheme loans, while 15% requested secured loans.

Scott McKerracher, Head of Commerce at Cumberland, said: From our consumer research it is very clear that a UK vacation is by far the most important choice for UK consumers this summer, and it seems that many UK property owners have decided not to invest in their business. Not only in the short term, but also in the long term to make positive changes.

James Wilkinson, who owns a 10-bedroom hotel in the Lake District called the Three Shires Inn, said:

Like many UK property owners, we have invested time in unlocking the building to improve it in the long run to meet the expected needs of our consumers.

For example, we had one suite before the pandemic, but recently developed two more bedrooms into suites. Because it is a place that is in demand among visitors. Because, of course, this room creates a higher return for us.

Wilkinson adds: We found that the epidemic has slightly changed people’s perceptions of what they want.

The concerns about the extra costs involved aren’t great, but it’s a real requirement for relaxation and comfort.

Developing a new two bedroom suite on our property was a significant investment for us, but we could see the market was going that way.

And with the extensive lockdown we had time to make these changes to the bricks and mortars of our business.

A reciprocal survey found that 38% of vacationers would pay more for a hotel, B&B or holiday let that offers deep cleaning services during COVID-19, and 31% would pay more for a property with clear guidelines on COVID-19 guidelines. He said he would pay for it.

Cumberland’s senior business loan manager, Grant Seaton, said:

Cumberland commissioned data firm Research Without Barriers to conduct two online surveys of 1,021 UK adults and 233 UK property owners and managers from 1 June to 18 June.

