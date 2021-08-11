President Biden announces eight new candidates for U.S. lawyer positions





President Biden announces eight new candidates for U.S. prosecutors across the country, officials who will be critical to upholding the rule of law as key federal law enforcement officials in their districts.

These individuals were chosen for their dedication to law enforcement, their professionalism, experience and credentials in this area, their dedication to the pursuit of equal justice for all and their commitment to the independence of the ministry of Justice.

The president has launched a global effort to tackle the surge in gun crime that has taken place over the past 18 months, putting more cops on the go, supporting community prevention programs and cracking down on illegal trafficking in firearms. Confirming that U.S. prosecutors are the primary federal law enforcement officials in their district is important to these efforts.

Jessica D. Aber, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia

Jessica D. Aber is the Assistant United States Attorney at the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, where she has worked since 2009. Since 2016, Ms. Aber has served as the Deputy Chief of the Bureau’s Criminal Division. From 2015 to 2016, she held a retail assignment as counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the Criminal Division of the United States Department of Justice. Prior to joining the Department of Justice, Ms. Aber was a partner at McGuireWoods LLP from 2007-2008. 2006-2007.

Ms Aber received her JD from William & Mary Law School in 2006 and her BA, magna cum laude, from the University of Richmond in 2003.

Carla B. Freedman, US Attorney’s Candidate for the Northern District of New York

Carla B. Freedman is the Assistant United States Attorney at the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, where she has worked since 2007. Since 2018, Ms. Freedman has served as Chief Narcotics Officer for the office. From 1988-2004, Ms. Freedman was an assistant district attorney at the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, where she headed a unit that focused on organized crime investigations from 1997-2004.

Ms. Freedman received her JD from New York Law School in 1988 and her BA from Syracuse University in 1985.

William J. Ihlenfeld, II, United States Attorney Candidate for the Northern District of West Virginia

William J. Ihlenfeld is Special Advisor at Bowles Rice LLP, where he is a member of the firm’s Litigation and Cybersecurity practice groups. Since joining Bowles Rice in 2019, Mr. Ihlenfeld has also served as a member of the West Virginia State Senate. Mr. Ihlenfeld was a partner at Bailey Glasser LLP from 2017 to 2019, and was the United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia from 2010 to 2016. Prior to that, from 2007 to 2010, he was the District Attorney for State in Brooke County. , West Virginia. From 1997 to 2007, Mr. Ihlenfeld pursued domestic violence cases in Ohio County, West Virginia. Throughout his legal career, Mr. Ihlenfeld has advocated for victims of domestic and sexual violence through pro bono legal representation and service to local and national non-profit organizations.

Mr. Ihlenfeld received his JD from West Virginia University College of Law in 1997 and his BS from Ohio University, with honors, in 1994.

Christopher R. Kavanaugh, United States Attorney Candidate for the Western District of Virginia

Christopher R. Kavanaugh is Senior Legal Counsel to the Deputy Attorney General of the Department of Justice in Washington, DC. 2014. In his role as Deputy United States Attorney, Mr. Kavanaugh serves as the Chief National Security Attorney, Senior Legal Advisor, and United States Attorney’s Advisor for the Western District of Virginia. From 2007 to 2014, Mr. Kavanaugh served as the Assistant United States Attorney for the United States Attorneys Office for the District of Columbia. Since 2011, Mr. Kavanaugh has been an Assistant Professor at the University of Virginia School of Law, where he teaches federal criminal practice and trial advocacy. Mr. Kavanaugh served as law clerk to Judge James C. Cacheris in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia from 2006 to 2007.

Mr. Kavanaugh received his JD from the University of Virginia Law School in 2006 and his Bachelor of Engineering, summa cum laude, from Georgia Tech in 2002.

Darcie N. McElwee, US Attorney for the District of Maine

Darcie N. McElwee is Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorneys Office for the District of Maine, where she has worked since 2002. She has been the Safe Neighborhoods Project Coordinator for the office since 2005. Between 2005 and 2008, Ms. McElwee was an Assistant Professor of Advanced Advocacy at the University of Maine School of Law. Ms. McElwee began her legal career as an Assistant District Attorney for Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties in Maine from 1998 to 2002.

Ms. McElwee received her JD from the University of Maine Law School in 1998 and her LLB from Bowdoin College in 1995.

Breon S. Peace, United States Attorney Candidate for the Eastern District of New York

Breon S. Peace has been a partner at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP in New York since 2007, and previously worked as a partner with the firm from 1996 to 1997, 1998 to 1999 and from 2003 to 2007. He was an assistant by interim. Professor of Clinical Law at New York University School of Law from 2002 to 2003. Mr. Peace was previously Assistant United States Attorney at the United States Attorneys Office for the Eastern District of New York from 2000 to 2002. Pearce served as clerk attorney for Judge Sterling Johnson, Jr. in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York from 1997 to 1998.

Mr. Peace received his JD from New York University School of Law in 1996 and his BA from the University of California, Berkeley in 1993.

William S. Thompson, United States Attorney Candidate for the Southern District of West Virginia

Judge William S. Thompson is a judge of the 25th Judicial Circuit of West Virginia. He was appointed to this position in 2007 and re-elected in 2008 and 2016. In his role, Justice Thompson presides over several treatment courts, including West Virginia’s First Family Treatment Court. Prior to his appointment, he was a partner at Cook and Cook law firm in Madison, West Virginia from 1995 to 2007. His primary focus was litigation, which included representing several hundred indigent clients in criminal defense. and other questions. Justice Thompson was also president of Madison Healthcare, Incorporated from 1997 to 2007, and vice president of Danville Lumber Company from 1994 to 2007.

Judge Thompson received his JD from West Virginia University in 1995 and his BS from West Virginia University in 1992.

Damian Williams, United States Attorney Candidate for the Southern District of New York

Damian Williams is the Assistant United States Attorney for the United States Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York, where he has worked since 2012. He is the Head of the Securities and Materials Fraud Task Force premieres for the office since 2018. From 2009 to 2012, he was a litigation lawyer with Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. Mr. Williams served as Legal Assistant to Justice John Paul Stevens on the United States Supreme Court from 2008 to 2009 and to Justice Merrick B. Garland on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit from 2007 to 2008.

Mr. Williams obtained a JD from Yale Law School in 2007, an M.Phil. in International Relations from the University of Cambridge in 2003, and a BA in Economics from Harvard University in 2002.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/08/10/president-biden-announces-eight-new-nominees-to-serve-as-u-s-attorneys/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos