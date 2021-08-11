CEG and Reading expand route options in the UK.





Successful completion of the foundation program with Cambridge Education GroupONCAMPUS at the University of Reading enables international students to progress to Henley Business School’s undergraduate or graduate degrees and other business and economics programs.

“The University of Reading is committed to engaging in strategic partnerships with leading players in all aspects of its educational mission,” said former Vice-Chancellor (International) Paul Inman.

“CEG shares our aspiration to provide students with excellent engaging experiences wherever they live in the world.”

ONCAMPUS offers routes to international students at 12 centers across the UK, Europe and USA.

The Henley path builds on a 2017 partnership with a focus on a variety of arts, design and communication degrees. The new partnership will increase the university’s global reach and ability to continue attracting outstanding students from around the world, the partners agreed.

“The renewal of our partnership with Reading University and Henry Business School expresses our shared ambition to provide superior choices to the next generation of global business leaders and we look forward to developing more opportunities for international students in the future.” Brendan Webb, co-CEO of Cambridge Education Group, explained.

