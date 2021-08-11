NAAC Stadium Directors are part of US Womens Open history





ARVADA Christi Clay and Sun Roesslein were part of a groundbreaking team at the US Womens Open in early summer at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.

The directors of the Clay and Roesslein stadiums at the North Area Athletic Complex were among a group of 29 women from across the country who were selected to help the field team at the Women’s Golf Club in California in early June.

I still can’t figure out what it meant to be a part of it and what I think it will be like in the future, said Roesslein, who was stage director at the NAAC for 16 years. It will be a very important step for the industry.

Women make up only 3% of the sports turf industry. The NAAC, one of the stadium facilities at Jeffco’s four public schools, is unique with two women who have worked together for the past seven years on the two fields that host football, soccer and lacrosse games.

At the Olympic club, Clay and Roesslein were unique being the only women who were stadium managers for turf sports fields.

Most of the women were golf course superintendents or assistant superintendents, Clay said of the group of 29 women. Sun and I were the only ones running grass sports fields.

The hope is to bring more women into the sports turf industry.

There is certainly a lot of support for the momentum we started last year to keep moving forward in the industry, Roesslein said. Hopefully we will see the positive repercussions of what we have long started in our industry.

Although there are several similarities in the management of golf turf versus sports turf. For example, the fairways have been mowed to approximately the same height as the NAAC soccer and football / lacrosse fields.

A big difference was the way the water was used to run the golf course compared to the NAAC.

One of the differences is that we use the sprinkler to control the traction and the athlete’s foot where they aren’t as worried about this piece, Roesslein said. It’s more about how the ball plays and how the ball reacts on the surface.

The plan for the future is for an all-female field team to come and help with future golf events like the 2021 Solheim Cup coming in late August, the 2022 Men’s US Open and the 2022 Women’s Open.

I think the most important thing was the bonds we made, said Clay, who added that she hopes to work at the 2022 Women’s Open next June at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in North Carolina. Within that group of 29 women, we have a tight-knit group of about 12 or 15 girls who communicate every day.

Clay and Roesslein are focused on preparing for the 2021 fall sports season where the NAAC is expected to host 26 football games and more than 50 men’s football games.

It was really validation that we are doing the right things here, Roesslein said of his experience at the Olympic club. On a top level, super prestigious golf course that hosts the USGA Womens Open, we do the same agronomic practice here in a faculty of a public school. We’re doing the right things here to maintain a really healthy playing surface for football, soccer and lacrosse.

