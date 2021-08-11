



Gower Salt Marsh Lamb officially joined the UK’s most iconic product club today (Wednesday 11th August 2021), becoming the first new food product to receive protection status after the transition period with the EU.

The new, independent Geographical Indication (GI) scheme was launched after the transition period was over and is designed to give traditional products popular across the country the special status of marking authenticity and origin. This means shoppers can buy with confidence the food and beverages they love, and producers of GI-rated foods benefit from intellectual property protection that others can’t imitate.

With the current registration complete, meat from lamb born and raised on the Gower Peninsula in South Wales has been fully protected and recognized with a Protection of Origin Designation (PDO). Protection was given because Gower Salt Marsh Lamb producers were able to demonstrate that meat characteristics are inherently and exclusively attributable to a particular production region.

Food Minister Victoria Prentice said:

Our new GI plan guarantees quality and excellence for gourmets at home and around the world.

We are so happy to see Gower Salt Marsh Lamb gaining protection status. There could be no better product than this to start our new initiative.

We want people from home and abroad to line up to buy British products. I want producers across the UK to support this initiative so that they can more celebrate and protect our excellent local produce and make sure it gets the recognition it deserves.

Produced using knowledge and techniques dating back to the Middle Ages, Gower Salt Marsh Lamb comes from lamb, raised and slaughtered in the Gower region of South Wales. The meat acquires its unique properties in the specific vegetation and environment of the salt marshes of the northern Gower coastline, where lambs graze long distances for more than half of their lives. It is a seasonal product from June to the end of December.

The Gower Salt Marsh provides a unique environment for sheep to graze on the vast plains. Historically, this northern Gower salt marsh has supported thousands of sheep and now grazing 3,500 sheep annually.

Wales Secretary of State Simon Hart said:

Wales boasts an excellent selection of food and beverages, including cheeses, seafood and beer, all of which carry flags of outstanding Welsh cuisine worldwide.

It’s fantastic to see the Gower Salt Marsh Lamb added to Wales’ iconic product list, becoming the first product recognized in the UK’s new and independent initiative.

Ensuring the authenticity of Welsh food and beverages helps solidify our reputation for quality in both domestic and new international markets.

The UK Government is committed to ensuring that all products of cultural and economic importance throughout the UK, such as the Gower Salt Marsh Lamb, are adequately protected from counterfeiting. This is achieved by working with delegated administrative and regional representatives who act as advisors and support applicants.

There are currently 17 GIs in Wales. This recognition allows for the inclusion of iconic products commemorating Welsh food and beverages.

Dan and Will Pritchard of Weobley Castle Farm, which produces the Gower Salt Marsh Lamb, said:

We are pleased to announce that the Gower Salt Marsh Lamb is now officially recognized and registered under the new British GI Scheme.

We are the 3rd generation Pritchard who runs the farm in this amazing location. This means that we have perfected how to raise lamb over the years. We currently produce around 1,000 sheep per year, processing the entire process to create meat of sapphire and sea lavender with unique local flavors.

This recognition means that the reputation of our local products is protected and helps promote traditional agricultural practices and eliminate non-genuine products.

Following an application to register this particular type of lamb as a Protected Origin Designation (PDO), the Gower Salt Marsh Lamb has received official recognition of its authenticity and origin, indicating that verified producers can now use the GI logo on their products. means.

Gower Salt Marsh Lamb has now joined the club of some of Britain’s most iconic products like Scotch Whiskey and Wensleydale Cheese.

New trade deals are opening the door to UK agriculture and food and beverage businesses around the world. Defra and the Department of International Trade are working with partners such as NFU, NFU Cymru, Farmers Union of Wales, AHDB and Food and Drink Federation to provide on-site, tailored support for farmers and food producers through the Open Doors program. We provide free advice and support to potential exporters.

