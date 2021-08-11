United States relaxes COVID-19 travel advisory for Canada – Department of State





A passenger bids farewell as he walks through the US travel gates at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 23, 2020. REUTERS / Carlos Osorio

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10 (Reuters) – The US State Department has lowered the COVID-19 travel advisory for Canada to “Exercise Level 2 Increased Caution,” according to a statement on Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also lowered Canada’s travel recommendation rating to Level 2.

Despite the change, the U.S. government shows no signs of easing restrictions on Canadian tourists, who are barred from entering at the land borders of the United States. Canada opened to fully vaccinated U.S. tourists on Monday for the first time in 16 months.

Canada banned all leisure travel from the United States in March 2020 due to the cornavirus pandemic. But since August 9, fully vaccinated Americans can enter the country.

Travel restrictions in the United States for non-essential travelers at the Canadian and Mexican land borders are set to expire on August 21, but are expected to be renewed again.

The State Department also said the advisory for several countries, including Vietnam, Austria and Kenya, had been raised to “level 3 to reconsider travel.”

The CDC warned on Monday against travel to Israel, France, Thailand, Iceland and several other countries due to a growing number of infections in those places.

The State Department also released its parallel “Level 4: Do not travel” advisories for Iceland and France on Monday and confirmed on Tuesday that it was adding Israel to that list. As recently as last month, Israel was rated “level 1” by US government agencies before being raised two levels.

Reporting by David Shepardson and Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-eases-covid-related-travel-advisory-canada-state-department-2021-08-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos