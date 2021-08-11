NortonLifeLock Signs Agreement with UK Listed Cybersecurity Group Avast





Avast PLC Update

US company NortonLifeLock has agreed to acquire Europe’s Avast in a consumer cybersecurity deal that values ​​the London-listed group at over $8 billion.

In a statement on Tuesday, the two companies said Avast shareholders would receive a combination of cash and newly issued shares from NortonLifeLock, and would have several options for the cash-to-share ratio they would like to receive.

Based on Norton’s share price prior to the offer period, the merger would value Avast between $8.1 billion and $8.6 billion.

Founded in the 1980s, Prague-based Avast has become one of the few dominant players in the niche consumer cyber protection market, and in 2018 was listed on the UK’s largest tech list at the time.

The deal will give Norton, a larger Nasdaq-listed competitor, access to 435 million global users at a time of heightened concerns about the threat of increasingly sophisticated cybercriminals such as ransomware gangs.

The combined business will be listed on the NASDAQ, but will be headquartered in Prague and Tempe, Arizona. The company has 500 million customers and will generate approximately $280 million in annual cost savings through the third year of contract completion, the company said.

Norton Chief Executive Officer Vincent Pilette will retain his role, and Avast CEO Ondrej Vlcek will join Norton as President and Board Member.

Vlcek said cybercriminals are increasingly taking advantage of the epidemic as people move from less secure networks to telecommuting and use technologies like artificial intelligence to target large-scale victims.

“With global cyber threats on the rise but cyber safety penetration at a very low level, with NortonLifeLock, we will be able to accelerate our shared vision of providing holistic cyber protection to consumers around the world,” he said.

Where the consumer market consisted primarily of antivirus software, it now also includes identity protection and privacy management, along with McAfee and Microsoft.

Pilette said that while Norton has historically focused on identity protection, it will be able to leverage Avast’s privacy expertise “to offer its current customers a more comprehensive portfolio.”

After selling its enterprise business to Broadcom in late 2019, Norton recently caught the attention of groups including McAfee and private equity firms TPG and Thoma Bravo.

Shares of Avast and Norton fell about 1% in after-hours trading.

