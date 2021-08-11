British plan hinders access to truth about Northern Ireland issue





The measure, announced in July by British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis in Northern Ireland, will ban all dispute-related prosecutions through the introduction of a statute of limitations that applies equally to all dispute-related cases.

According to experts, this could result in a de facto pardon and full punishment for the grave human rights violations committed during that period.

obvious violation

We believe that the plan outlined in the July statement will protect the UK from the international He said it was a clear violation of his duty.

Experts recalled that in announcing the plan, Mr. Lewis justified the action by stating that criminal justice could hamper truth, information recovery and reconciliation.

They were concerned that this justification confuses reconciliation with impunity and that criminal justice is an essential pillar of the transitional judicial process.

They emphasized that the way we choose and choose the essential components of a transitional justice approach: truth, justice, reparation, remembrance and guarantees of non-recurrence cannot be compromised.

Oral History Initiative

During the troubles that began in the late 1960s, more than 3,500 people were killed and 40,000 were injured.

The fight between the British Army and the self-proclaimed Irish Republican Army (IRA), and between other paramilitaries across Northern Ireland’s Catholic-Protestant sectarian divisions, mostly ended with the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in April 1998. .

The UK government’s proposal envisions the creation of a new independent body where people can receive information about their loved ones killed or injured in conflict. It also calls for adoption of the Oral History Initiative.

the complete truth

Experts said the proposed plan does not appear to include steps to fully uncover the truth about the human rights abuses committed during the trauma and the circumstances, reasons and responsibilities.

They added that the proposal does not seem to guarantee that all victims and society as a whole will have access to this truth with full consent and with due regard to their needs and safety.

They also noted that the statements of acknowledgment proposed by the various actors in the matter and how this complies with international standards for providing public apologies were insufficient.

independent voice

The two experts who issued the statement were Fabin Salvioli, the UN Special Rapporteur on ensuring truth, justice, reparation and non-recurrence, and Morris Tidball-Binz, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions.

They are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council and are not UN employees and are not paid by the UN Human Rights Council.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2021/08/1097522 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos