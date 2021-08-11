As Taliban move through Afghanistan, US envoy scrambles to save peace talksExBulletin





As the Taliban seize more towns and villages in Afghanistan, the US special envoy rushes to Doha, the capital of Qatar, to try to save the peace talks.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

The US envoy to Afghanistan scrambles to save a peace process as the Taliban seize more towns and villages across the country. The Biden administration says it is staying the course to withdraw all U.S. troops by September. NPR’s Michele Kelemen reports.

MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is back in Doha to pressure the Taliban to stop their military offensive and negotiate a political settlement. Longtime Afghan observer Marvin Weinbaum calls it a mad rush.

MARVIN WEINBAUM: He invested years in convincing us, the international community and, he hoped, the Taliban that we could come to a compromise, that a negotiated power-sharing agreement would be possible. Honestly, he failed in this area.

KELEMEN: Khalilzad’s latest diplomatic trip comes as the UN reports increased civilian casualties in towns taken by the Taliban. Weinbaum, of the Middle East Institute, predicts that many Afghans will rather flee than live under the Taliban, who he says have never been interested in sharing power with the US-backed Afghan government.

WEINBAUM: They know what they want. They are true believers in the restoration of an Islamic emirate. They’ll negotiate with you and take whatever concessions you want to make to them, but at the same time, they won’t give anything back.

KELEMEN: Yet White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said the Biden administration believes the only way out is a negotiated settlement. And she says a Taliban takeover is not inevitable.

JEN PSAKI: Our view is that the Afghan National Security Defense Forces have the necessary equipment, manpower and training to respond, which will strengthen their position at the negotiating table.

KELEMEN: Administration officials also argue that the Taliban understand that they will not gain legitimacy or international aid if they take the country by force. Laurel Miller of the International Crisis Group doubts this approach.

LAUREL MILLER: The United States relies very heavily on the carrot of legitimacy and the stick of aid withdrawal as leverage on the Taliban. They rely heavily on it because it’s the leverage that they feel they have, not because there is reason to believe that it will be extremely effective leverage.

KELEMEN: Miller says that even though the United States has little leverage, it could do more to respond to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan.

MILLER: There was already a pretty dire humanitarian situation before this latest upsurge in fighting with drought and COVID and increasing violence. And it only got worse.

KELEMEN: At the State Department today, spokesman Ned Price expressed serious concern, but said he believes there is room for diplomatic progress.

Michele Kelemen, NPR News, State Department.

