US Senate approves $ 1.2 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill, with provisions for Chesapeake Bay and Maryland Transit – Maryland Matters





$ 351 billion for highways and bridges $ 107 billion for public transit $ 73 billion for electricity grid infrastructure $ 66 billion for passenger rail $ 55 billion for drinking water infrastructure $ 42 billion $ 25 billion for broadband deployment $ 25 billion for airports $ 17 billion for ports $ 7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations $ 7.5 billion for electric buses and ferries

At least $ 6 billion from the bill will be directed specifically to Maryland for improvements to transit systems, railways, drinking water systems, roads, bridges and tunnels, according to the White House.

The provisions will also re-authorize an annual federal contribution of $ 150 million to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority for an additional eight years, and allocate funds to cut infrastructure projects like the Baltimore Highway to Nowhere that divide neighborhoods.

To grow our economy and create jobs, we need to fix our crumbling roads and bridges, invest in transit systems across the country, modernize our infrastructure to meet the challenges of the 21st century, and tackle climate change ” said US Senator Chris Van Hollen. (D-Md.) Said in a statement after the vote. “This bipartisan bill is a serious down payment on those priorities with the resources our state and nation need not only to rebuild, but to begin to rebuild better.”

The bill would also provide an additional $ 238 million for the EPA Chesapeake Bay program over the next five fiscal years.

This much-needed infrastructure investment in the Americas will directly benefit the Chesapeake Bay communities and help us improve both our gray infrastructure like drinking water and sanitation systems as well as green infrastructure like forests and areas. riparian buffers, ”Chesapeake Conservancy chairman Joel Dunn said in a statement. declaration. “This funding is a game-changer for the bay and will significantly strengthen our joint efforts at the local, state and federal levels to restore and protect the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed.”

Governor Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) also applauded the passage of the bill on Tuesday.

This historic bill will create jobs, increase economic opportunities and improve our national security without raising taxes. Its overwhelming, bipartisan passage in the Senate is testament to the fact that this bill has not been guided by the conventional partisan top-down political process, ”he said in a statement. “It was led by leaders and citizens across the country who have demanded for years that elected officials in Washington on both sides of the aisle finally take action to fix the crumbling infrastructure of the Americas.”

The governor also listed his own previous support for bipartisan infrastructure legislation and warned that the bill’s final passage should not “be hijacked by partisan politics or extremes in the House.”

The Biden administration said the bill would be paid with $ 263 billion of unused COVID-19 relief money and enhanced unemployment benefits, $ 51 billion from postponing a rule on Medicare Part D , $ 20 billion in future auctions of spectrum used for telecommunications, increased economic activity and other sources.

After years and years of infrastructure weeks, we were on the cusp of a decade of infrastructure that I truly believe will transform America, ”Biden said in a speech to the White House after the vote.

GOP objections

Some Republicans said the overall spending was too high, objecting to the broad reach of the bills that went beyond traditional transportation infrastructure like roads and bridges.

They are also unhappy with the majority’s plan to follow through on the infrastructure bill with a $ 3.5 trillion budget resolution and a major spending plan for education, climate, health and social services.

Unlike the Infrastructure Bill and most Senate laws, this larger spending plan will only require a simple majority as it will be considered in a process known as reconciliation, and the Democrats plan to continue his endorsement without any Republican backing.

Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran voted against final passage of the infrastructure measure on Tuesday after serving on the original bipartisan task force that developed a framework for the bill.

He said in a speech on Monday that the bill included several of his priorities, including investing in broadband, but was too expensive and was not matched by more revenue or cutbacks. ‘other expenses.

I wanted it to be a smaller, more affordable paid package that didn’t overdo it, add to the national debt, or raise taxes for the American people, he said.

He also opposed measures related to the budget plan and the $ 3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that will encompass health care, education, environmental programs and more. This undermined the bipartisan nature of the first bill, Moran said.

The Senate voted immediately after the infrastructure vote to proceed with the debate on the budget resolution. This motion was passed along party lines, 50-49, with Senator Mike Rounds (RS.D.) missing both votes.

Moran added that the White House and Schumer had too much influence over the negotiations, instead of the group of 22 mostly moderate senators from the two sides who had negotiated. He praised Sinema for his role in leading the bipartisan group and bringing together members of both parties.

And after

The infrastructure measures the fate of the Democratic-led House, which passed its own surface transportation authorization last month that included billions of dollars earmarked for specific projects requested by lawmakers, is uncertain.

The Senate’s 60-vote requirement and the Senate bills backed by the White House and a large group of Republicans likely mean the Chambers version will be closer to what happens on Bidens’ desk.

Biden is due to meet with governors and mayors on Wednesday to discuss the bill’s benefits for state and local roads, public transit, water infrastructure and broadband.

The federal money will allow state departments of transportation to get started on long lists of projects they are waiting to undertake, said Susan Howard, director of the transportation funding program at the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. , a group that advocates for state transportation departments.

We have a clear backlog of unmet need projects that have been on the books with state DOTs for years, Howard said last week.

Critics, however, said the bill would worsen the already problematic level of greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sectors.

While the bill includes money for articles intended to mitigate climate change and reduce emissions, these programs are overshadowed by massive spending on new highways which further encourage driving, and therefore emissions from cars. cars and trucks.

Families, jobs, taxes

In his speech on the ground before the vote, Schumer acknowledged the shortcomings of the bill and promised that the next major bill in the Senate would offer more help to working families and small businesses, create more jobs focused on the fight against climate change and adjust the tax code.

We Democrats believe we need to do a lot more, Schumer said. The budget resolution will bring about generational transformations in these areas.

House progressives warned Tuesday that they would not support the infrastructure bill until the Senate acted on the $ 3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, The New York Times reported. House Democrats hold a slim majority and cannot afford to lose many members in a vote.

And the prospect of this larger package was not enough to satisfy some climate hawks in the House.

House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Ral Grijalva (D-Arizona) on Monday said Senate Democrats’ reconciliation instructions, the outline for spending the $ 3.5 trillion, were far from allocated to the Ministry of the Interior.

The exact total that the Senate is proposing for the interior is not clear. Domestic programs were listed as one of eight items sharing the Senate’s directive on energy and natural resources to allocate $ 198 billion in spending.

Regardless of the work this resolution does in other areas, you cannot ignore the fact that it does not provide enough money for the Home Office to meet some of our critical climate goals, including needs. like drought alleviation across the West, he said in a statement. It is disappointing to see these obvious unmet needs.

Grijalva said he was working with like-minded House members to increase Interiors’ share of funding.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marylandmatters.org/2021/08/10/u-s-senate-oks-1-2t-bipartisan-infrastructure-bill-with-provisions-for-chesapeake-bay-maryland-transit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

