Carlyle says she will not increase ‘full and fair’ bids for British pharmaceutical company Vectura | business news





The battle for British pharmaceutical company Vectura won’t go up for auction after one of the two aspirants has said it won’t raise bids at the last minute.

US private equity firm Carlyle has taken the first steps in a Wiltshire-based FTSE 250 publicly traded company that manufactures inhaled medicines and devices to treat respiratory conditions such as asthma.

However, it said late on Tuesday that it would not exceed its most recent offer of £958m (£155m per share).

Simon Dingemans, managing director of Carlyle’s European Buyout Advisory Group, said: “Carlyle believes that its offering is in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders, including its employees, partners, customers and, most importantly, patients.” Providing and supporting effective and accessible medicines.”

Image: Vectura hasn’t announced their next move yet, but Philip Morris currently has the highest bid. photo: AP

Carlyle’s bid competitor, Philip Morris International (PMI), has offered 165p per share over the weekend, and previously said the acquisition would “extend to products other than tobacco and nicotine, a natural evolution towards broader health care and wellness.” It is part of the company”.

Philip Morris and Carlyle were due to go through the auction process after the acquisition regulator prepares to end a bid deadlock if not resolved by 5pm on Tuesday.

News of Philip Morris’ interest in Vectura has drawn concern from health experts both in the Atlantic and in Europe.

The presidents of the American Lung Association and American Thoracic Society said they could “take responsibility” for this, and the UK Lung Foundation said the acquisition of PMI would “significantly hinder” Vectura as a medical research company. raised concerns that

The European Respiratory Society said: “It is extremely unethical for a tobacco company to profit from poisoning people with incredibly harmful products, and then to profit more from drugs produced to treat the harm caused by their own products.” added.

PMI added that Vectura will operate as a standalone unit and hope to generate at least $1 billion (£730 million) in net revenues from “products other than cigarettes and nicotine” by 2025.

Vectura hasn’t announced what’s next. You can either accept PMI’s higher offer or continue to accept Carlyle’s lower offer.

Health Minister Jonathan Ashworth said earlier on Tuesday. “The Vectura Board of Directors must fulfill its duty of care to all stakeholders and must not succumb to the Big Tobacco (PMI). Otherwise the Minister must block this acquisition.”

“We encourage shareholders to consider the broader context and the impact each offer has on the company and its broader stakeholders when deciding which offers to support,” Carlyle said.

Initially, Vectura’s board supported Carlyle’s proposal in May, but the board changed allegiance when PMI made its own offer of 150p per share.

Carlyle offered a bid of $155 per share for Vectura last week, as a result of which the board has once again replaced the board, saying the company could be better positioned under Carlyle’s leadership.

Philip Morris put up an offer at 165p per week over the weekend.

