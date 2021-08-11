



Coca-Cola bottles and cans were the most prevalent branded trash on British beaches, a report found.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of branded packaging pollution across the UK coastline can be traced to just a dozen companies, according to a survey by the marine conservation charity Surfers Against Sewage (SAS).

These are Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, AB InBev, McDonald’s, Mondeltz International, Heineken, Tesco, Carlsberg Group, Suntory, Haribo, Mars and Aldi.

A total of 3,913 volunteers collected branded items over 11,139 miles, making it the UK’s largest cleanup event. SAS recorded a total of 9998 brand items linked to 328 companies.

Hugo Tagholm, CEO of the charity, said: [report] We have again exposed the shocking amount of plastic and packaging pollution that comes directly from large corporations and well-known brands. Laws such as a deposit system must be introduced urgently and the government must hold these businesses accountable and bring them back. From tap water of plastic and packaging pollution overflowing into the sea.

Businesses say the lack of a good return on deposit (DRS) in the UK means that product packaging is unnecessarily scattered.

Such a plan is also planned in the UK, but has been postponed to 2024 as the government denounces the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under DRS, consumers are charged an additional deposit when purchasing beverages in single-use containers. This deposit serves as an incentive for recycling assistance as it is reimbursed when consumers return empty containers to the point of return.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson said: Like everyone, we are concerned with reducing packaging waste and do not want our packaging to end up where it shouldn’t. All of our packaging is 100% recyclable and our goal is to collect more and recycle them so they can be remade into new packaging.

It’s disappointing to see the packaging scattered, and that’s why I support the introduction of a well-designed deposit return scheme that encourages people to recycle rather than throw away their trash. In the UK, we continued to work with numerous organizations to encourage more recycling on the go and were actively supporting several initiatives aimed at making waste a thing of the past.

Andrew Opie, Director of Food and Sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said: This helps supermarkets explain how to reduce the amount of plastic in their own branded products.

More work has to be done, retailers have set challenging reduction targets, and are committed to ensuring that in the future all packaging will be 100% reusable, recycled or compostable. However, governments and local councils must do their part by improving the current recycling infrastructure and better enforcing laws against irresponsible dumping.

SAS is urging businesses to reduce packaging and move to refill models and all-in-returns. The Brand Audit Report estimates that more than half (52%) of contamination from the dozen dirty companies, including 80% of Coca-Cola products, will be captured through these schemes.

Despite the ubiquity of disposable personal protective equipment such as face masks during the Covid crisis, this accounted for a very small fraction of the trash found.

Tagholm said: Despite the surge in single-use plastics as a result of the pandemic, PPE accounted for only 2.5% of unbranded plastic pollution recorded in the latest brand audits. We cannot allow the polluting industry to take advantage of the current health crisis to circumvent their harmful actions and shift the blame to individuals who must now demand action.

