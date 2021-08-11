Changes in regenerative agriculture could cut UK climate emissions, experts say | Agriculture





Behind the UK’s shift to regenerative agriculture, there is increasing momentum that could help mitigate the climate crisis, leading experts in the field say.

More and more people are seeing what other farmers are doing. [regenerative farming] John Cherry, who founded Groundswell, the UK’s flagship event for regenerative agriculture, on his farm in Hertfordshire, said: People can get higher yields with traditional approaches, but they don’t make more money because every input costs more.

Minette Batters, head of the National Farmers Union, set out an ambition for British agriculture to be climate neutral by 2040. The Henry Dimblebys National Food Strategy now recommends that the government set aside up to $700 million to pay farmers to create nature-rich farms. Carbon sequestration landscape.

The UK’s main food and agricultural sector has a large carbon footprint, accounting for a fifth of our emissions. When we factor in emissions from all food we import, this figure rises to around 30%. Agriculture accounts for about 10% of emissions, but much promise has been made to reduce this in recent years.

Across the UK, there are already more than 1,700 organic farmers registered with the Soil Association accreditation, covering nearly 500,000 hectares of arable land. In addition to using less pesticides, organic farms have more wildlife and store more carbon in the soil, reducing climate emissions.

However, interest in regenerative farming techniques has increased significantly in recent years.

When Groundswell started six years ago, there were only a few hundred attendees. More than 3,500 people gathered this year. Environment Minister George Ustis told the crowd that Brexit is an opportunity for the UK to lead the world in supporting renewable agriculture. Under a new subsidy plan announced by his department, farmers will be given up to 70 per hectare to use regenerative technologies, including a mixed farming system where crops are grown alongside livestock to improve soil health.

Even the most traditional agricultural media admits that many farmers are now experimenting with some ideas, with laudable new approaches to managing land and producing food in recent weeks.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s announced it was launching a regenerative agriculture project to transform its UK beef supplier into a more sustainable approach. And in May, in The Guardian, Prince Charles urged a quick transition to regenerative agriculture.

Membership in regenerative farming groups, as well as shows like Groundswell, has skyrocketed. Founded in 2014, the Landworkers Alliance promotes a regenerative approach to agriculture representing more than 1,500 farmers and landworkers across the UK. Between the Nature-Friendly Agricultural Network and the Pasture-Fed Livestock Association, there are more than 1,500 farmer members.

Nikki Yoxall, 34, a first-generation regenerative farmer in Aberdeenshire, said the closure has given farmers the opportunity to check out online events and the spread of content about regenerative agriculture. Those who practice it are still a minority, but there is much greater awareness and interest in all areas.

Suspension of subsidies and rising input costs like fertilizer are making farmers rethink what they do. Rich Thomas, a 42-year-old Herefordshire regenerated beef, sheep and fruit farmer, said he could leave the industry or try something else if he admits that the situation cannot continue. If you remove the chemicals slowly, each year you try to start farming in a slightly different way. It’s about regenerating our soil and trying to make better use of it.

Yoxall, which operates grazing services for farmers and landlords to help manage and maintain land and soil, says regenerative agriculture is a more accessible type of farming even for new entrants because of its high inputs and lack of reliance on machinery. If there is more regenerative agriculture in the UK, we definitely need more farmers in the UK.

But the idea is also attracting a generation of older farmers who want to leave a positive legacy on the farm. Hertfordshire farmer and regenerative agriculture consultant Ben Taylor-Davies says he receives regular calls from people aged 55 and over who realize they have degraded their land and want to fix it and make it better.

And it has popular support. Cotswold-based regenerative farmer James Allen says people are interested in labels that go beyond simple farming, with people looking for wool and leather from regenerative agricultural origins.

Allen said consumer interest will ultimately be a bigger driver than government policy. Organic started out as a niche market, but now every supermarket has its own range. that [regenerative farming] He added that he was always on a wave that was gaining momentum.

