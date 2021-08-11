Battle wins challenge US hopes for better Taliban behavior





The Taliban’s conquests in Afghanistan challenge the Biden administrations who hope that a desire for international respect and international aid and money can moderate the worst behavior of fundamentalist militias when the United States ends its war there. low.

Showing little interest in a diplomatic settlement, Taliban commanders stepped up their advances on the battlefield before the US military pulled out later this month. They seized six provincial capitals last week.

And while some Taliban commanders have behaved with restraint in the newly captured territory, human rights groups say others acted much like the brutal Taliban the United States overthrew in 2001. This includes the mass murder of detainees and, according to an allegation denied by a Taliban spokesperson, that communities provide them with women over 15 to marry.

Still, officials in the Biden administration have maintained the optimistic claim that a desire for international approval could influence the actions of the Taliban. They reject criticism from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Who opposes the pullout and rejects what he calls diplomatic carrots.

If the Taliban claim to want international legitimacy, these actions will not give them the legitimacy they seek, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday in one of the administration’s many warnings.

US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad traveled to Qatar on Tuesday to make the point directly to Taliban officials, telling Voice of America that if the Taliban took control of Afghanistan by force, they would become a pariah state.

Whether or not the Taliban heed this warning, President Joe Biden shows no signs of slowing down or reversing a decision to withdraw from the war.

The United States ends its nearly 20-year combat mission in Afghanistan on August 31 as part of a deal President Donald Trump signed with the Taliban in 2020 plotted the September 11 attacks. He overthrew, along with Afghan allies, the Taliban government which had refused to surrender Osama bin Laden.

Only three countries, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have recognized the former Taliban government. The withdrawn regime applied the strictest interpretation of Islamic law. He banned singing, flying kites and watching television, and organized public hangings at Kabul’s main sports stadium.

Mullah Mohammed Omar, then Taliban leader, made a gesture to the international community before September 11 by ending the heroin poppy cultivation, which UN officials have verified. But Omar told his ruling council that he believes there is nothing his government can do to end the international condemnation.

Members of the Omars Taliban council at the time acknowledged that the financial sanctions were causing suffering.

For today’s Taliban, US talks about things like international inclusion, aid, and money for reconstruction might have mattered more if they had come a few years ago, a said Andrew Watkins, senior Afghanistan analyst for the International Crisis Group.

A stronger Taliban today has been emboldened by the US withdrawal. Hopes of capturing all or part of Afghanistan, along with all the import fees at the border and other income a country offers, make international support less essential.

During the talks in Qatar, “the political representatives of the Taliban have expressed a genuine interest in international legitimacy and all the benefits that come with it,” said Watkins. But what the Taliban has never done is indicate a willingness to compromise their behavior enough to lock in such global recognition or financial support, he said.

Trump and Biden officials hoped that the prospect of ending its former pariah status would moderate the behavior of the fundamentalist Pashtun ethnic group in various ways: negotiating its place in the Afghan power structure rather than taking it over, dealing with the Afghan minority groups with humanity and prohibit Islamic extremist groups from using the country as a base to attack on a regional or global scale.

Yet the political and military wings of the Taliban often seem at odds with Taliban representatives in Qatar, who negotiate while Taliban field commanders roll over the territory at home.

While political leaders speak of compromise and power sharing, Pakistani officials accustomed to private talks with the insurgent movement say they want full power.

They also envision a strict religious government, allowing girls to go to school and women to work, but only under their Islamic injunctions. Pakistani officials spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Some European diplomats are more skeptical than Americans that international opinion can influence the Taliban. The Afghan president too.

Yes they have changed, but negatively, Ashraf Ghani, himself widely blamed for not doing more to strengthen his government and his defenders against the Taliban, told his cabinet this month.

The Taliban have become more cruel, more oppressive and would only share power if they were forced to do so on the battlefield, Ghani said.

Scenes of black-turbaned Taliban officials signing the US withdrawal agreement with officials Trump himself have given the Taliban new legitimacy. The same goes for Trump’s praise of the US Taliban’s enemies on the battlefield as being very tough, very smart.

Eager to maintain regional and even global trade and economic ties, Taliban officials appealed to Central Asian governments and diplomats in Russia and China, assuring the Taliban would be good neighbors.

The Taliban have largely honored at least part of their deal with Trump, repelling attacks on the withdrawal of US forces.

The deal’s core requirement for Americans says that the Taliban cannot again allow al-Qaida or anyone else to use Afghanistan to threaten the United States or its allies.

But an April Pentagon report said the Taliban had a mutually beneficial relationship with groups linked to al-Qaida, and said the militia was unlikely to take substantive action against them.

Overall, I don’t think the US will get what it hoped for, said Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili, associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh, Afghan researcher and former US development manager in Central Asia.

The Taliban don’t have much of an incentive, “unless their governing plans have changed, and it is not clear that they have changed, she said. I think there was a lot of wishful thinking that the Taliban had changed, you know, in a fundamental sense.

Knickmeyer reported from Oklahoma City and Gannon from Islamabad.

