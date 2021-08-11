UK Allows Animal Testing on Cosmetic Ingredients for First Time Since 1998 | animal testing





An animal welfare group announced that it has opened the door for ministers to expand animal testing to cosmetics raw materials for the first time in 23 years.

Cruelty Free International (CFI) said the Ministry of Home Affairs had reviewed the policy by the government, saying that animal testing on ingredients used exclusively in cosmetics banned in the UK in 1998 may be necessary.

In a letter, the government said it was consistent with a decision made last year by the European Chemicals Agency’s (ECHA) Appeals Committee that some ingredients used only in cosmetics must be tested on animals to ensure they are safe. .

The UK Home Office has argued that the UK law on animal testing has not changed, but activists have warned that accepting the ECHA ruling could lead to much wider use of animal testing.

ECHA has ruled that German chemical company Symrise must conduct animal testing on two ingredients used only in cosmetics to meet chemical regulations, which invalidates the EU restrictions on animal testing of cosmetic ingredients. The ingredients are widely used in various cosmetics.

In this letter from The Guardian to the CFI, the Ministry of the Interior said that it now aims to make its position public by officially issuing updated policy and regulatory guidance.

The CFI has warned that the ECHA’s decision will puncture the UK’s leadership in animal testing.

In response, a government spokesperson said there were no changes to the law and the provision banning the use of animals for testing finished cosmetics remains in effect.

In accordance with UK regulations to protect the environment and worker safety, animal testing on single or multi-use ingredients may be permitted if required by UK regulatory agencies. However, he said, these tests could only be performed in the absence of a non-animal alternative.

Dr Katy Taylor, CFI’s Director of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, said: The government said ingredients used only in cosmetics and ingredients with a history of safe use could be tested on animals in the UK.

This decision punches a hole in Britain’s long-standing leadership of not testing cosmetics on animals and ridicules a nation that once again relies on cruel and unjust testing that dates back more than half a century to stay on the cutting edge of research and innovation. .

In 1998 the then Labor government used its own legislation as an example to ban animal testing on cosmetics across the EU. The EU introduced a ban on testing finished cosmetics in 2004 and a ban on testing cosmetic ingredients in 2009.

CFI’s head of public relations, Kerry Postlewhite, said in a letter that he hinted that the UK will not firmly maintain a post-Brexit ban on animal testing.

Dr Julia Fentem, head of the Center for Safety and Environmental Assurance at Unilever, one of the world’s largest cosmetic manufacturers, said there has always been uncertainty about how to comply with the EU’s chemical and cosmetic legislation. She said Britain’s plan to follow Symrise’s decision is a step backwards.

According to Pentem, there are about 100 cosmetics-exclusive ingredients that can be tested on animals according to chemical regulations.

Before the animal testing ban came into force, most of these ingredients were tested on some sort of animal to evaluate things like skin and eye irritation. However, Taylor said, at least for Symrise, the chemical bill would require additional animal testing, including investigations of the ingredients’ effects on the developing fetus.

She said many cosmetic-only chemicals have been around for decades and haven’t caused problems, but new chemical legislation may force companies to perform these extensive animal testing to tick the box.

A 2020 survey by UK charity Frame found that 84% of respondents said they wouldn’t buy a cosmetic product or if they knew that one of its ingredients was tested on animals.

Symrise challenged the decision of the European Court of Justice on scientific grounds.

Pentem said that sophisticated approaches already exist that can ensure the safety of cosmetics without the use of animals. And we got these regulations that don’t match the science we got.

She said Britain’s move represents a complete reversal of leadership by not testing cosmetics on animals. It’s a signal to consumers wanting to put their logo on their packs in regards to sustainability, no animal testing, vegan and basically everything about the house of cards and cruelty-free products is collapsing.

