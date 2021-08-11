Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) growth in US and EU has peaked and ad revenue is under competitive pressure





This article originally appeared on Simply Wall St News

As you may know, Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) just released its latest second quarter results with some very solid numbers. When looking at the business, three things come to mind. The “sell high” part of the cliché phrase “buy low, sell high” decreases future growth rates and very high margins.

Let’s open with the margins, because when we look at them, they are quite difficult to understand:

margin-ebit-ttm

From the graph above we can see that Facebook has returned to profitability over the past two years, this seems to be due to the daily growth of active users globally, an increase in average dollars per user. and general expansion in Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

You will also notice that below I start to make some pretty pessimistic points, however I would like to point out that Facebook has impeccable free cash flow and one-off cash outflows when it comes to investing and funding. They prioritize spending on R&D, which is exactly what investors would like to see in a tech company: heavy investments in capital and research and development. Qualitatively, their advertising platform has improved a lot in terms of functionality and efficiency compared to a year ago, and their global reach has remained in a leading position thanks to contributions from Instagram and WhatsApp.

Now let’s take a look at how Facebook has grown so far and what challenges lie ahead.

fb-daily-active-users

The graph above is interesting because it already shows the stagnation of daily user growth in the United States and Europe. You can find these results in their quarterly Q2 report. Facebook’s CFO comments that there could be a bump in the future:

“In the third and fourth quarters of 2021, we expect year-over-year total revenue growth rates to slow significantly on a sequential basis … iOS updates, which we believe that they will have a greater impact in the third quarter … “

The story continues

What we can take away is that US and EU revenue will be under pressure as iOS users will have the choice to turn tracking on and off, which should decrease returns. on advertising. It will not be directly impacted per se, it is the ad targeting algorithm that is at risk, and Facebook will have to find a different or alternative heuristic approach to increase ad revenue per user. Especially important are US and EU users, earning US $ 51.5 and US $ 17.2 per user, respectively, compared to a global average of US $ 9.95.

This is part of the reason why the stock is nearing a peak – Yes, there is still a rise, but investors now face a timing issue as the main question starts to be “When?” Rather than “If? “.

Now, let’s take a step back and put the story in context with analysts’ predictions for the future.

Second quarter profits were an overall positive result, with revenues exceeding expectations by 4.2% to reach US $ 29 billion. Facebook also reported a statutory profit of US $ 3.61, 20% more than analysts had expected.

See our latest analysis for Facebook

profit and revenue growth

Following the latest results, Facebook’s 45 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US $ 119.2 billion in 2021. This would represent a significant 14% improvement in sales from the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to increase 2.9% to US $ 14.09.

Analysts have reconfirmed their price target of US $ 414.

Conclusion

Facebook is and continues to be a high margin cash delivery business. However, the financial market is a forward-looking weighing machine, and the future suggests a possible change in direction.

The business is stable and competently managed. Future challenges involve revising advertising practices, discovering new heuristics or improving the existing algorithm, further growth of the developing world, and maintaining user engagement without sacrificing margins.

For investors who have had a really good run so far, it’s hard to ask for a break, but the past doesn’t dictate, and I’m asking two “common sense” questions:

Will the future bring more people to Apple’s iOS? (look at the performance of the new iPhone)

When talking to people, do they brag or try to hide their time spent on one of Facebook’s platforms?

The consensus price target remained at US $ 414 as the latest estimates were not sufficient to impact their price targets.

Continuing this reflection, we believe that the long-term outlook of the company is much more relevant than the results of next year. We have forecasts for Facebook through 2023, and you can see them for free on our platform here.

Simply Wall St analyst Goran Damchevski and Simply Wall St have no positions in any of the companies mentioned. This article is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell shares and does not take into account your goals or your financial situation. Our aim is to bring you long-term, targeted analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest announcements from price sensitive companies or qualitative documents.

Do you have any feedback on this item? Are you worried about the content? Contact us directly. You can also send an email to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/facebooks-nasdaq-fb-us-eu-162845340.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos