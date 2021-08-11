70% of UK CEOs make culture a top priority.





UK companies often prioritize corporate culture to drive results, but a new report still lags behind other major markets in this regard, according to a new report. Seven out of ten UK CEOs have made culture a key priority in their organizations over the past three years, compared to 12% fewer global companies.

Heidrick & Struggles has published a new global CEO study that surveyed 500 CEOs worldwide. This study considers how culture drives organizational performance in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Spain, UK and the US, and that intentionally building a company culture can influence financial performance found

According to global respondents, there are two main goals to highlighting corporate culture. According to 26% of CEOs, they can positively increase employee engagement, and about 4 in 10 say they want to have a positive impact on their customer and quality focus. At the same time, 31% of global respondents said they aim to improve financial performance through improved corporate culture, and around 40% said that a culture that fosters an Agile mindset can drive these improvements.

Ian Johnston, co-author of the paper and partner at Heidrick & Struggles’ London office, said:

However, Heidrick & Struggles analysis shows that some national markets are taking the benefits of cultural change more seriously than others. The study identified a group of respondents from around the world who were more intentionally culturally active than others, and their companies doubled their revenues compared to the labeled cultural promoters we studied.

For these companies, culture is a major driver of financial performance, and linking culture to strategy to positively influence financial performance is very important or important, and the focus is on culture formation. For the past three years. In the UK, only 10% of CEOs fall into this category. This is lower than the global average of 11% and well behind the US at 18% and Canada (16%) or Germany (14%).

The UK is likely to lag further in this regard. Over the past three years, 70% of UK businesses have refocused their culture. This is 12 percentage points lower than the global average of 82%. The number of UK companies said they are not doing as they used to, but this figure would still put the country three points behind the international average for cultural investment.

At the same time, the researchers also found evidence that UK CEOs do not closely evaluate corporate culture. UK CEOs claim to observe culture more than foreign CEOs, but they rely more on employee retention and employee engagement surveys than directly tailored surveys to assess corporate culture.

