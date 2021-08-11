North Korea issues warning to US, South Korea for “acts of hostility”





Li Muzi / Xinhua / Getty Images

Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the ruling Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Workers’ Party of Korea Central Committee, in New York City on May 30, 2018.

Seoul CNN –

A senior North Korean official has denounced South Korea for its joint military exercises with the United States, which are due to begin this week, warning that such actions risked causing a serious security crisis.

It should be made clear to them how dearly they have to pay for responding to our good faith with hostile acts after giving up the opportunity to improve inter-Korean relations, Kim Yong Chol said in a statement released on state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim, who was the former Pyongyang spy master and who served as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeos’ former counterpart in talks with Washington, said authorities in Seoul were defying the opportunity to improve relations in the Korean Peninsula by conducting frantic military exercises regarding our state as the enemy. .

His comments come as Pyongyang stopped responding to a hotline set up between the two Koreas, less than a month after communication was reestablished following an agreement with Seoul at the end of July.

Usually, the two Koreas contact each other via hotlines twice a day to ensure smooth relations between the two neighboring countries, but South Korea’s Unification and Defense Ministries said Pyongyang did not picked up the phone on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The United States and South Korea began preliminary training on Tuesday, with official computer-simulated exercises taking place between August 16 and 26, according to local media.

Speaking on Monday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said he did not have a specific response to the North Korean statements, but stressed that the exercises were purely defensive in nature.

Price said the United States had no hostile intentions towards North Korea, but remained committed to the security of South Korea.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, warned on Tuesday that the United States and South Korea would face a more serious threat to their security if they ignored repeated warnings against their military exercises spouses.

She said peace on the Korean Peninsula would never be achieved unless the war equipment deployed by the United States in South Korea was removed.

Annual exercises that were a cornerstone and a recent common feature of the defense relationship between the two armies have been scaled back in recent years, including in 2018 to help facilitate dialogue on dismantling the North’s nuclear program and in 2019 following the failed Hanoi summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Exercises in 2020 and this year have also been reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, with training focused on computer simulations, according to local media.

Reuters contributed additional reports to this article.

