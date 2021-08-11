Drivers commit thousands of deadly crimes on British highways each year





A shocking new figure exposes the number of drivers committing faith-begging crimes while driving on the UK’s fastest roads.

According to a survey by automobile title Auto Express, statistics provided by the national police showed that between early 2016 and late May of this year, nearly 18,000 highway-related rule violations were recorded.

The most common offense resulted in 6,821 penalties for making unnecessary stops on rough shoulders or shelters.

However, over five years, officers saw and punished a far more fatal error of judgment.

165 drivers were caught driving in the wrong direction on the highway. Another 204 did the same on a slip rod. And if you think that’s a bad thing, the 270 was scolded for backing down the driveway.

A quick calculation shows that in the UK, on ​​average, once every three days there is one example of a car driving against the flow of traffic on a motorway. Another 948 drivers crossed a painted chevron at the intersection in their last attempt to enter the slippery road.

Some 837s were parked in central reserves or on lawns for no good reason. And 82 people attempted a U-turn on the highway.

Highway speed limits should be lower when it rains, drivers say.

Is throwing books at them the answer? If the book was highway law, I would probably back it up. In fact, most of these highway-related offenses can result in fines of 3 and 100, but illegally stopping on a steep shoulder or shelter carries an unacceptable 30-point fine.

Some of the major crimes recorded by police between 2016 and 2021

Driving in the wrong direction on the highway: 165

Driving the wrong way on slip road: 204

Reversing on the highway: 270

Making a U-turn on the highway: 82

Stop in Live Lane: 304

Stiff shoulder/evacuation area driving: 2,645

Unnecessarily stopped/evacuated areas on rough shoulders: 6,821

Expressway central reservation / driving / stopping around the highway: 837

When driving a vehicle on a section other than a highway: 948

Highway Pedestrians: 469

Learners illegally on the highway*: 514

*Learners can take classes on highways from June 2018, but must be accompanied by an approved instructor in a dual control vehicle.

Data provided by Auto Express as part of a request to disclose information to the UK police

Auto Express contacted all 43 UK police officers as part of their investigation, and 28 responded that they had issued a total of 17,775 tickets for dangerous highway pranks over the given time period. Some units were unable to provide statistics because they did not collect all data or because there were no highways in police-controlled areas.

Driver errors are the cause of almost all crashes

With the advent of smart highways that have come under scrutiny in recent years, some forces have reported a significant number of drivers ignoring certain rules for these types of routes.

Essex Police and Avon & Somerset Police told Auto Express that they have imposed thousands of penalties for Red X offenses committed by drivers traveling in closed highway lanes and have been facing the same penalties as other highway offenses since 2019.

Auto Express Consumer Editor Hugo Griffiths said: Most of the recent focus on highways has been on smart highways, but we rarely discuss driver behavior, a key factor in how safe a road is.

Almost all crashes are caused by human error, and while it cannot be eliminated, it is difficult to understand the thought process that drives people to make U-turns on the highway.

Despite the ongoing debate over the introduction of smart highways, Griffiths added that the most needed is improving driving habits. The truth is, he said, there is a real fault in our own actions.

Edmund King, president of AA, said on 18,000 highways, bad driving is just the tip of the iceberg and more of them fleeing the attention of under-funded traffic police.

We know that millions of other crimes go undetected, such as tailgating and middle lane hogging. So while cameras can catch extreme speeding drivers, he said, more police are still needed to target text messages, tailgates, and last-minute escaping drivers.

The advent of smart highways without the arduous shoulders paradoxically makes the job of the traffic police more difficult.

Having more police on the highway will undoubtedly deter some of this highway chaos.

We asked Highways England, the government agency responsible for the UK’s highways, to comment on the report. Melanie Clarke, Director of Customer Service, said: We are working with road safety partners, including the national police, to raise awareness of the broader safe driving message.

The majority of drivers obey the rules of the road, but drivers who engage in high-risk behaviors and commit crimes should know that our enforcement partners are taking action.

