US company agrees to action to secure free union vote





MEXICO CITY (AP) The US parent company of a Mexican factory said on Tuesday it had agreed to measures to ensure a free vote for workers amid a worker-led battle to topple an old guard union.

The Cardone Company operates the Tridonex auto parts plant in the Mexican border town of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas.

The export facility was the subject of a complaint filed by unions in May under the United States-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement, known as the USMCA. The complaint argued that new unions have been harassed and supporters sacked for fighting corrupt former unions that have kept wages low in Mexico for decades.

Cardone said in a statement he would work with Mexican authorities to ensure a personal, free and secret vote for employees at the Tridonex plant.

The Philadelphia-based company is committed to educating employees about their rights to collective bargaining and freedom of association and the absence of retaliation or discrimination if they exercise those rights. He also said he would provide all workers with a copy of the current employment contract, which old-line unions in Mexico often do not allow employees to see. Cardone said he would also provide additional compensation to some laid-off employees.

The independent union that was trying to organize the plant said it had not been consulted about the deal. The union’s outside organizer, lawyer Susana Prieto, said: “We do not approve of the agreement.

The United States struck a deal with Tridonex without considering the working class, violating their rights, Prieto said.

But she also said of the deal: We won. The first (labor) complaint takes effect.

The USMCA contains stronger labor guarantees than its predecessor, the NAFTA trade agreement. The USMCA allows a panel to determine whether Mexico has labor laws that allow workers to choose their union and vote on contracts and union leadership. If it turns out that Mexico is not enforcing its laws, sanctions could be invoked, including banning certain products from entering the United States.

Cardone said that under his agreement with the U.S. government, he does not admit any fault or liability with respect to the issues raised in the petition and does not believe that a denial of workers’ rights has occurred in installation.

Supporters of the independent union said earlier this month they were harassed as they tried to distribute leaflets by beefy old guard union representatives. The predominantly female group distributing the leaflets said state police had stood still and may have helped them stop them from distributing literature outside the Tridonex factory from the end of July.

A video showed supporters of the independent union handing out documentation to workers leaving the factory in their cars, when several stocky men in white shirts walked out of the factory and tried to push them away.

For decades, corrupt Mexican unions signed contracts to protect low wages behind workers, often before factories even opened. Union votes took place by show of hands, or not at all. Workers in many factories in Mexico didn’t even know they had a union until they saw the dues deducted from their paychecks.

Mexican workers earn about 15% of the salary for similar jobs in the United States.

Under USMCA approval. Mexico passed labor law reforms that stipulated that all union votes would be by secret ballot and that workers at all factories in Mexico could vote to keep their current union.

But the implementation of these reforms met with resistance from old guard unions affiliated with the Confederation of Mexican Workers, which once served as the arm of the government to keep labor peace and low wage rates.

Jess Mendoza, the leader of the CTM-affiliated union that currently controls the factory, described supporters of the independent union as troublemakers.

Let people work in peace, we want the stability of work and the recovery in Matamoros, they only cause problems and scare off investments, Mendoza told local media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/business-caribbean-global-trade-6823e220867448bffab5cdb3cc35e555 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos