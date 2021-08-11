Experts Say Only Britain’s Most Vulnerable Man May Need a Covid Booster Jab | covid





A COVID-19 booster jab may be needed to protect the few most vulnerable people, but a massive spread may not be necessary, a senior government adviser said.

Professor Adam Finn of the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) said it was still unclear whether a third dose should be given to all people 50 and older after Health Minister Sajid Javid said a vaccination plan was in the works. Entire cohort booster.

Finn said on Wednesday that he was asked to advise who could get a booster if it turns out that it needs to provide a booster for BBC Breakfast.

I think it is very likely that there will be a small number of people who are likely to have an inadequate immune response to the first two doses. This may be because these people have an immunodeficiency or are being treated for cancer. Bone marrow transplantation, organ transplantation, etc. I think it’s very likely that some of those groups would advise a third dose.

Extensive booster programs are still uncertain, and we have potential plans to integrate that logistics with flu vaccine programs.

We need to review the evidence for whether people vaccinated at the beginning of the program are at a serious risk of contracting serious illness and whether the protection they get from the first two doses is still strong. We don’t want to give people vaccines, they don’t need them.

The booster vaccination program is scheduled to begin on September 6, but the JCVI expert panel advising the government is still evaluating hospital admission data and blood test samples before approving the program.

On Tuesday, Javid said the government was waiting for advice from JCVI, but said the plan would probably provide boosters to people over 50 at the same time as flu shots. He said when the vaccine program was launched in December last year, those who hit the jab would be a priority.

During a visit to the hospital in Milton Keynes, he said he was making plans, expecting it to start in early September. He added that the antivirus program created a barrier.

Finn also said the number of severe cases of COVID-19, aged 16 and 17, announced the decision to expand vaccination to that age group. He said most young people are infected with the mild form of the virus, but a vaccine will be effective in preventing serious cases.

He told BBC Breakfast: Now that they were carefully approaching their age into childhood, the number of young people in the 16 and 17-year-old group with serious illness and the number of cases would be their first dose going forward.

Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said on Wednesday that future variants could mean that vaccine immunity will never completely overcome the coronavirus.

He said this when asked on Times Radio if the virus could go away if enough people got antibodies. More vaccinations means more people will have antibodies and fewer susceptible people, which means fewer lungs for the virus to enter, which means fewer pandemics.

So everything did not go out the window. But no one said that this virus had to be simple.

There is currently a delta and there may be other worse things around the curve, affecting the effectiveness of the vaccine and changing the calculations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/11/only-most-vulnerable-may-need-covid-booster-jab-uk-expert-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos