UK PACT Supports Malaysia’s Low Carbon Transition with 1.4 Million Grants





The UK Partnership for Accelerated Climate Transition (UK PACT) program today announced that it is funding five innovative climate projects in Malaysia, valued at $1.4 million, through the Malaysia-UK PACT program.

The UK PACT is part of the UK’s 11.6 billion commitments to international climate finance by 2026 to combat climate change and is a 70 million flagship program funded by the UK Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS). The UK PACT aims to improve the capacity and capacity of key public, private and civil society institutions through grants to reduce emissions and promote inclusive economic growth in partner countries, including Malaysia.

All five projects were selected through an open competitive offer request and received between 100,000 and 350,000 each. These capacity-building projects will facilitate Malaysia’s low-carbon and conservation initiatives while supporting the improvement of livelihoods of underserved communities. Organizations and partners implementing the project support and collaborate with key public sector beneficiaries at the national, state and local levels to build capacity in key priority areas, including:

Green Finance: Leveraging Malaysia’s leadership position to remove and promote barriers to green finance through information disclosure, greater transparency and data-driven decision-making, taking climate and environmental risk disclosure into account.

Energy: Enhancing Malaysia’s Energy Transition Path through Initiatives for Community Renewable Energy Access and Generation

Nature: Develop conditions for nature-based carbon finance to conserve forests and biodiversity.

Low Carbon Planning: Supporting the Integration of Carbon Emission Reduction and Monitoring in Land Use Planning in Urban and Green Economy

British High Commissioner for Malaysia Charles Hay MVO said:

Malaysia is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world. Under the Paris Agreement, we want to help Malaysia transition to a low-carbon economy, reduce emissions and preserve natural resources for future generations. We look forward to working with Malaysia through the UK PACT to develop competencies in the areas of green finance, energy, nature and low carbon planning based on Malaysia’s nationally determined contributions.

The UK will host the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties to Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November 2021. The project portfolio supports Malaysia’s green, clean and resilient recovery and COP26 accelerates action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

