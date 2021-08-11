Departures to Jamaica, UK with only 7 passengers | Immigration and Asylum





Even though 90 people were originally assigned to the flight, only seven were deported to Jamaica early Wednesday morning on an Interior Department charter flight at an estimated cost of 43,000.

Concerns have been raised over the UK’s decision to continue the flight following opposition from the Jamaican government over concerns about the coronavirus. Fears were also expressed about the vulnerability of some people to delinquency due to trafficking indicators and mental health issues.

A series of applications for an emergency high court injunction to prevent some deportation continued almost until the plane took off at 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The estimated cost of a long-distance home office charter job is thought to be around 300,000. With 7 people on board, this equates to around 43,000 people per deported person.

Most of the people caused by the flight took off from the plane, but it is estimated that the seven included three people who were expelled from prison. One in four people detained in immigration was 64 years old and one was 66 years old. One was said to be suffering from mental confusion and was physically weak and had to be carried on a plane. He is believed to have a Windrush case.

Another lost a child in a case the coroner ruled as medical negligence, and he had to mourn over the child’s mother, his partner.

At least five people from Paris had an indicator of trafficking from county line grooming.

The Interior Ministry assured the Jamaican government that no one at risk of Covid would board the plane after at least two cases were confirmed in a detention center days before the flight. It is said that everyone caused by flies has tested negative for PCR.

A man requested to return to Jamaica, but administrative problems prevented him from boarding the plane and he was taken back to prison.

Karen Doyle, of the Movement for Justice campaign group that studied 30 cases of flying, said in the end, only three people got on the plane. severe injustice.

Bella Sankey, director of charity Detention Action, said flying was a watershed moment. This chaotic flight marks the beginning of the end of the home office bulk charter flight. The catastrophe is endless, with a horrific suicide attempt and a ill windrush man being loaded onto a plane. It’s not the way civilized nations act on their own, and public unrest is justifiably growing.

Jacqueline McKenzie, a lawyer campaigning for justice for the Windrush generation, said: There is something very wrong with a system that exists to demonstrate its power is being misplaced within the paradigm of public safety. Exile is horrendous and inhuman. We need urgent dialogue at the international and community level.

Maria Thomas, attorney at Duncan Lewis, said most of the company’s clients who were supposed to move had delayed layoff orders.

I know the detention center is not Covid safe because there have been confirmed cases, including one of my clients. It took him three strict letters to get paracetamol. In this way, the practice of firing home ministers by charter is brutal, inhumane and a huge burden on taxpayers. This is especially true during a pandemic.

