Atlanta US lawyer Byung ‘BJay’ Pak, who resigned amid Trump attacks, to address Senate Judiciary Committee





Part of the lingering mysteries of this chaotic sequence of events in early January are the circumstances of Pak’s release. There are indications that he was kicked out by the White House for his refusal to prosecute the false allegations of electoral fraud that Trump was pushing in Georgia in the run-up to congressional certification of the elections. After Pak’s surprise resignation on January 4, Trump replaced him with his American lawyer in Savannah, thereby bypassing the normal chain of succession.

Documents released by the House as part of an inquiry into Trump’s pressure on the Justice Department to substantiate his election fraud allegations show Pak resigned after a key weekend in which Trump considered resigning review the GM leadership because they had not found widespread fraud.

Pak is one of six former Justice Department members the Biden administration has given the green light to speak to the committee about Trump’s election fraud campaign. He will be interviewed virtually and behind closed doors.

Trump’s decision to replace Pak with Bobby Christine, another US attorney in Georgia, also raised suspicion as to why Pak resigned. Days earlier, Trump appeared to call Pak “never deceptive” in his infamous Jan. 2 call with Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Before his immediate resignation on January 4, Pak had told his associates that he planned to stay until the inauguration. It was later revealed, in Wall Street Journal and New York Times reports, that Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue had a phone call with Pak the day before he resigned. In that appeal, according to the Times, Donoghue told Pak that the White House was frustrated with its inability to investigate electoral fraud in the state. Pak himself has not said anything publicly about why he left his post earlier than expected.

By the afternoon of January 6, the upheaval had been eclipsed, first by the Democrats’ double victories in the Georgia Senate special elections, and then by the insurgency on the United States Capitol.

Days later, Christine, on a private call with staff at the Atlanta office, told them that “there was just nothing on” the election issues the office was considering, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Investigation into Trump’s election reversal crusade gathers momentum

The Senate committee has already spoken to two former Justice Department officials who witnessed key episodes in Trump’s lobbying campaign. Donoghue spoke to the committee on Friday and Saturday, the committee met with his former superior, Jeffrey Rosen, who served as Trump’s acting attorney general after William Barr resigned in December.

Much of their testimony focused on the actions of Jeffrey Clark, another senior official appointed by Trump to the department who sought to directly involve the department in Trump’s efforts to reverse the election results. Rosen’s testimony highlighted five episodes where Clark stepped out of the chain of command to push the fraud allegations, a source close to the interview told CNN.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin on Monday announced his intention to interview Pak in comments to reporters on Capitol Hill.

“It sounds slow… but progress is being made,” Durbin said.

Durbin has also indicated that he is keen to interview former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Clues about what happened before Pak left

Clark’s escapades – which, as CNN reported, included promoting a false theory that the Chinese Secret Service manipulated vote-counting machines with special thermometers – drew much of the attention. as House and Senate lawmakers investigate Trump’s interference in the department.

Pak, however, has been mentioned in some of the internal Justice Department documents that have already been released by the House Oversight Committee.

On January 1, the day before the Trump-Raffensperger call, Rosen provided Pak’s cell phone number to Clark, according to emails released by the committee. It was shared on an email channel titled “Atlanta” where Clark hinted at his interest in a “video” that had been taken.

On January 3, the night that Donoghue and Pak reportedly spoke to each other on the phone, Donoghue emailed Pak asking him to “call as soon as possible”.

Until the dramatic episode in early January, Pak had attracted little publicity during his tenure as head of the United States Attorney’s Office in Atlanta. Prior to a stint as a Republican member of the Georgia House of Representatives, he had also worked as an assistant to the US attorney in the Atlanta office. He had a reputation in Georgian legal circles as a straight shooter.

In addition to the formal resignation letters he submitted and the internal departure announcement at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta, Pak also emailed his fellow U.S. attorneys on January 4, according to published documents. by House Oversight. In it, he said that as a group, “they made our country better and safer, even though we were facing unprecedented challenges.”

CNN’s Evan Perez, Katelyn Polantz and Manu Raju contributed to this report.

