Winchester turns out to be the cheapest UK city.





According to Halifax research, Winchester has become the most affordable city in the UK.

Overtaking last year’s top-class Oxford.

Analysis shows that home prices in Winchester are currently 14 times the average income.

Homes in the City of Hampshire now average 630,432, an 8% increase over 2020, while the average income is 45,059.

Winchester currently has the highest average house price of any UK city, beating St Albans (604,423) and London (564,695).

Londonderry remains the most affordable city in the UK, with house prices 4.7 times average income.

Carlisle came in second behind Bradford, who averaged 4.8 times real estate prices, ahead of Sterling, Aberdeen and Glasgow, where real estate prices averaged 5.4 times average income.

According to Halifax, average house prices in UK cities have risen 10.3% over the past year, while average incomes for people living and working have risen only 2.1%.

London broke out of the five cheapest cities for the first time in six years, but economics did not improve compared to last year. The average house price in Greater London rose 5% to $564,695 and incomes rose 4%.

Seven cities, including Oxford, Carlyle, Portsmouth, Durham, Salford, Inverness and Glasgow, reported improved homebuyability last year.

Carlisle and Aberdeen are now cheaper than they were 5 years ago.

Inverness is the only city that is cheaper than it was 10 years ago. Average house prices in Scottish cities are now 5.6 times average earnings (up from 6.2 times in 2011), thanks to wage growth (28%) that outperforms low house price growth (15%).

Russell Galley, Managing Director of Halifax, said: We can see from our study that there are only two cities in the study: Plymouth and Portsmouth, where the northern region is much more economical and the southern region currently has better-than-average economics.

Rising house prices generally continue to outpace wage growth, lowering overall economics, but buyers are mixed. For urban home movers who want to stay in their area, the equity of current real estate can be an important factor in determining how affordable an area is, but deposit increases remain many of the first issues. buyer.

Joanna is an award-winning journalist with over 10 years of investment and personal finance experience. She is the editor of YourMoney.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/news/2021/08/11/winchester-revealed-as-least-affordable-uk-city/

