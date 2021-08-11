U.S. inflation data looms as stocks near record highs





LONDON (Reuters) – Global stocks held near record highs on Wednesday as investors waited for U.S. inflation data to check whether they should change their bets on when the Federal Reserve will start cutting its purchases of ‘obligations.

FILE PHOTO: The DAX chart of the German equity price index is pictured on the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 10, 2021. REUTERS / Staff / File photo

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) was due at 12:30 GMT.

This is important in terms of short-term sentiment, said Giles Coghlan, chief currency analyst at HYCM.

Investors, however, will then wonder if the Fed will signal the timing of the stimulus cut at a central bankers meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, August 26-28, Coghlan said. The US non-farm payroll figures expected in September could also influence the cut if they are particularly strong.

After hitting record highs on Tuesday when U.S. lawmakers approved a trillion-dollar infrastructure package, Wall Street was heading for a soft start on Wednesday, with slightly weaker equity futures.

Economists polled by Reuters estimate that US inflation rose 5.3% in the 12 months to July, from 5.4% in June.

The big question right now is: are we at the peak of the CPI or is there more in the reservoir? said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. He added that a high figure could trigger higher bond yields and shake stocks.

In Europe, the STOXX index of major companies hit a new high for an eighth consecutive session as more acquisitions and stable corporate earnings supported the economic outlook.

U.S. cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock Inc has said it has agreed to buy London-listed rival Avast Plc for up to $ 8.6 billion to create a leader in consumer security software.

Dutch bank ABN Amro has announced that it will resume paying dividends.

The MSCI All Country Index was just below its highest level reached on Tuesday.

Chart: The CPI has jumped in recent months,

OIL DIP, DOLLAR EARNINGS

Crude oil prices have fallen below $ 70 a barrel, under pressure from a CNBC report that the White House will call on OPEC and its allies to increase production in order to combat escalating prices of gasoline.

U.S. crude fell 1.3% to $ 67.43 a barrel, while Brent crude fell 1.16% to $ 69.81.

The dollar headed for this year’s high against the euro and hit a five-week high against the yen ahead of CPI data. The US currency climbed to 110.72 yen and the euro eased to $ 1.1714.

The greenback was supported by higher yields on more or less long-term Treasuries, which hit their highest levels since mid-July with benchmark 10-year Treasury yields at 1, 3675%.

Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday as fears over new waves of coronavirus dampened a positive lead after a record close on Wall Street.

The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific equities excluding Japan fell 0.3%.

What clearly separates Asian stocks from Wall Street is the vaccination difference. Low vaccination rates in Asia are proving fatal in the treatment of the Delta variant, said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The Delta variant of the new coronavirus is spreading rapidly in many Asian countries, raising fears of local restrictions on travel and other activities harming economic recovery.

Gold gained 0.5% to $ 1,737 an ounce.

Reporting by Huw Jones, Alun John and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by David Holmes and Mark Heinrich

