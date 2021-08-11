European equities at record highs ahead of US inflation gauge





Dollar rallied against US CPI data at 12:30 GMT Europe supported by mergers and acquisitions as Delta variant overthrows AsiaOil and gold erases losses overnight to rise slightly

LONDON, Aug. 11 (Reuters) – European stocks hit a new high on Wednesday as investors examine the rise in COVID infections in Asia to reach new highs on Wall Street, after US lawmakers agreed to a blow trillion dollar inch to the economy.

The STOXX Index (.STOXX) of 600 European companies hit a new high for an eighth consecutive session as more acquisitions and stable corporate earnings supported the economic outlook.

US cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK.O) has agreed to buy up to London-listed rival Avast Plc (AVST.L) for up to $ 8.6 billion to create a leader in consumer security software.

Dutch bank ABN Amro (ABNd.AS) has announced that it will resume paying dividends.

The MSCI All Country Index (.MIWD00000PUS) was just below its all-time high on Tuesday as markets held their breath against the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 12:30 GMT.

The data will likely prompt investors to update their bets on when the US Federal Reserve begins to scale back or scale back the huge stimulus it has put in place to help the economy weather the pandemic.

“At the end of the day, it’s still a story of inflation, but the markets are much more comfortable with the idea of ​​moving slowly to cut bond purchases than they are. ‘were two or three months ago, “said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Economists polled by Reuters estimate that US inflation rose 5.3% in the 12 months to July, from 5.4% in June.

“The big question right now is, are we at the peak of the CPI or is there more in the reservoir? Hewson said, adding that a high figure could trigger a surge in bond yields and shake stocks.

However, the limitation of stimulus measures has been well reported, which means that a repeat of the so-called “taper tantrum” of 2013 that rocked markets when the Fed started to curb its quantitative easing program, is unlikely, said Ray Farris, chief investment officer. South Asia, Credit Suisse.

DELTA DIVISION

Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday as fears over the spread of the coronavirus dampened a positive lead after a record close on Wall Street.

The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 0.4%, with South Korea (.KS11) falling 0.7% and Taiwan (.TWII) by 0. 6%.

“What clearly separates Asian stocks from Wall Street is the difference in vaccination. Low vaccination rates in Asia prove fatal in dealing with the Delta variant,” said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist. at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The Delta variant of the new coronavirus is spreading rapidly in many Asian countries, raising fears of local restrictions on travel and other activities harming economic recovery.

The Japanese Nikkei (.N225) reversed the trend, gaining 0.6% on strong profits, while Japanese bank stocks benefited from rising US yields.

On Wall Street, the Dow (.DJI) and S&P 500 (.SPX) closed at record highs Tuesday as economically sensitive value stocks gained as the US Senate passed a package billion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure, which now passes through the House of Representatives. Read more

The infrastructure package could provide the country’s biggest investment in decades in roads, bridges, airports and waterways.

The dollar was supported by higher yields on shorter and longer term Treasuries, which hit their highest levels since mid-July with benchmark 10-year Treasury yields at 1.3608 %.

The US currency hit an almost one-month high at 110.74 yen. The euro eased to $ 1.1710, close to a year-to-date low of $ 1.1703 recorded in March.

Elsewhere, the stronger dollar and higher bond yields weighed on gold overnight, but the yellow metal rallied to gain 0.2%.

Oil eased slightly in Asia overnight amid concerns about slowing demand in China due to the spread of the Delta variant.

US crude and Brent crude increased their losses overnight in early European trade to rise about 0.2%.

Reporting by Huw Jones, Alun John and Hideyuki Sano Editing by Kim Coghill and David Holmes

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

