What are the top 10 best selling used cars in the UK?





In the second quarter of 2021, used car sales in the UK were 2,167,504 units, up 108.6% year-on-year, according to data released by the Automobile Manufacturers Association (SMMT).

The Automobile Industry and Trade Organization said it was the best second quarter of 2019, up 6.6% from pre-pandemic levels, and almost the best quarter for the used car market. April recorded 307.4% growth, followed by May and June, the highest since records began.

The growth in used car sales has been driven by several factors. The FT said sales increased as demand was restrained as lockdown restrictions were eased. And while the supply of new cars has contracted due to a global chip shortage, used car purchases have increased.

According to SMMT, the used car market increased 33.3% to 3,855,259 units due to the rebound in the second quarter until the first half of this year. However, this is only -4.9% or nearly 200,000 units in the 2019 market.

SMMT’s chief executive Mike Hawes said the used car market was welcomed as trade rebounded after retailers closed due to nationwide lockdowns. More drivers are turning to used cars as supply shortfalls continue to impact the new car market and the growing need for personal mobility with people wary of public transport as they return to work.

sluggish new car sales

Last year, UK new car sales plummeted from nearly a third to less than two million units, reports The Telegraph. It was the worst annual decline since World War II.

The new car market suffered its worst July since 1998. Many manufacturers have had to stop production because they lack the essential chips needed to build vehicles.

The Telegraph said this drove used car prices up for an unprecedented four months in a row, and there are concerns in the industry that the semiconductor shortage could persist into next year.

Marshall Motors CEO Daksh Gupta told the BBC Radio 4 Today program that the company has seen an unusual market headwind in the used car market as a shortage of computer chips has reduced the number of new cars on the market. Ultimately what it did, he said, was to drive up used car prices significantly. We expect this disruption to continue through 2022.

Ford Fiesta tops the used car table

If you bought a used car in the second quarter of this year, it’s most likely a black Ford Fiesta, Yahoo Finance said.

According to SMMT, the Ford Fiestas was the most popular used car with 94,206 units sold in the second quarter. Vauxhall Corsa took second place with 73,366 units, followed by Ford Focus (72,105), Volkswagen Golf (69,582) and Vauxhall Astra (56,189).

According to SMMT data, of the 2,167,504 vehicles sold in the second quarter, black was the most popular color with 461,050 units sold. The second most popular color was silver, followed by blue, gray, white, red, and green.

