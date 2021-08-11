Watchdog Supports Regulators Plan to Cut UK Energy Company’s Profits | energy industry





Competition watchdogs sided with UK energy regulators after an industry uprising over regulations on the revenue that energy network companies can earn at the expense of customer bills.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has received several appeals from energy companies including National Grid and Scottish Power after Ofgem’s plans earlier this year to limit the return on investment in the UK’s gas pipelines and electrical cables.

Ofgems CEO Jonathan Brearley said that regulators are fully focused on keeping costs as low as possible for their customers while supporting the investments needed to build green energy systems, and the CMA’s ruling is an important step towards this goal.

The CMA favors Ofgem on most appeal grounds, including reduced returns to investors, Brearley said. We will continue to work with CMA to finalize these price controls and look forward to working with industry to provide efficient investments that will benefit both consumers and the planet.

The industry uprising began last summer when Ofgem made an initial plan to protect home energy bills by halving the permitted return on investment in the UK’s power transmission cables and gas pipes. Billions of pounds of investment are paid by energy consumers and typically account for one-fifth of the average household energy bill.

Offgem eased its stance by raising the allowable return on investment (ROI) for energy companies from 3.95% to 4.3% over the next five years at the end of last year, but it was still the lowest level suggested by regulated network companies. This is much lower than the 5.6% suggested by the National Grid.

A National Grid spokesperson said the FTSE 100 energy company was disappointed with the decision to uphold Ofgems’ proposal to reduce the cost of equity capital allocated to investing in energy networks. National Grid said it will now review the detailed documentation to determine the CMA’s rationale for this interim decision and respond within statutory timelines.

A final decision by the CMA on this issue is expected by October.

