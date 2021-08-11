Rain forces already grueling American amateur stroke play qualifiers at Oakmont to spend an extra day | Golf News and Tour Information





OAKMONT, Pa. The equation remains the same: 312 golfers in stroke play must be reduced to 64 survivors in match play. But its going to take a little longer to make the size.

A storm blew through the suburbs of Pittsburgh on Tuesday afternoon, interrupting the 121st US Amateur’s second round of stroke play. Play at the historic Oakmont Country Club as well as the nearby Longue Vue Club was paused for three hours and 50 minutes, preventing the entire afternoon wave on both courses from ending before sunset .

When the game was called up for the day, Mark Goetz of nearby Greensburg, Pa., Was atop the standings at nine under par, three under par on his 12 hole course at Oakmont and bogey free over 30 holes. . Jacob Bridgeman and Brian Ma were two down, both with more holes to play at Oakmont.

Competitors will resume their rounds on Wednesday at 7:30 am, with the last groups still having 14 holes to play. After stroke play is over, the first round of match play must begin at Oakmont.

For those who played when the delay occurred, they may have taken a break as both courses played noticeably slower. Thirteen players who still have some golf to play at Oakmont are under par in their rounds. By comparison, the lowest Oakmont shot on Monday was a one-under-69 from Cole Sherwood and the overall shot average was 77.16 (compared to 41 par-breaking players at Longsight).

It is not known exactly where the cup will fall for match play. Sixty-nine golfers are two or better before Wednesday. Thirty-six of them still have holes in Oakmont, which means that number is likely to increase. The USGA website currently predicts that four cents will be where the cup falls and what players need to shoot if they want to extend their stay this week.

Among the golfers who can sleep comfortably on Tuesday knowing they will be in match play is Devon Bling, Viktor Hovland’s 2018 finalist at Pebble Beach. He knows from experience that qualifying for the 64 final is all that matters, no matter which seed you win.

I think anyone who plays per game can win the tournament, said Bling. I had 41 seeds when I went all the way in 2018. Making matches is the # 1 thing and then just the luck of the draw from there.

Bling paused before adding another point: and playing good golf.

2019 Pinehurst semifinalist William Holcomb IV is also likely to be safe for match play after shooting two of 142 in his stroke play rounds. Holcomb finished his college career at Sam Houston State in the spring and is expected to turn pro this fall.

Preston Summerhays, the 2019 US junior champion, is also two of 142 with a 76 at Oakmont.

The player who could arguably have sweated the most from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning is Pierceson Coody, a future University of Texas senior and a member of the victorious United States Walker Cup squad. Coody, ranked No.1 in the top PGA Tour U standings for the 2021-22 varsity season, shot a 75 at Oakmont on Monday but was only able to post a minus 69 at Longue Vue, leaving himself to four what’s more. It’s tied for 84th before Wednesday, but again, the USGA projection suggests he could pass.

Also on the course with holes to play and to make, there are three other American Walker Cuppers at Cole Hammer (two of 11 holes at Oakmont), Ricky Castillo (four of 11 holes at Oakmont) and Stewart Hagestad (eight of nine holes at Spyglass).

Walker Cupper William Mouw, who finished six above par, risks missing the game.

