The second cycle of the Defense Innovation Loan has begun.





The Defense and Security Accelerator (DASA) is pleased to launch the Cycle 2 Defense Innovation Loan Competition, with 10 million people lending for innovative defense solutions.

Available to small businesses and with market interest rates below 7.4% per annum, the Defense Innovation Loan provides a great opportunity to apply for affordable funding to help commercialize defense solutions.

Defense Innovation Loans: An Introduction

Defense Innovation Loans: An Introduction

How to apply?

Check out the full documentation and submit your ideas.

Have a question? Talk to the experts in our upcoming webinar.

DASA and Innovate UK are hosting a live webinar on Thursday 9th September to answer all your questions about Defense Innovation Loans. This is a great opportunity to ask questions to a panel of experts from both organizations, so you can rest assured that your application will be successful.

Register now Check out our pre-webinar

We got some great questions from our last defense innovation loan webinar. Check out what I missed here.

How Much Can I Use for a Defense Innovation Loan?

A total of 10 million pieces are supported for this year’s Defense Innovation Theory Contest, of which $5 million from the Defense Innovation Fund and $5 million from the Army.

You can apply for a loan of 250,000 to 1.6 million at a market interest rate of 7.4% per annum. This loan can cover up to 100% of the cost of an eligible project to support commercialization of the solution, and the overall loan term cannot exceed 7 years.

Innovate UK will conduct the Defense Innovation Loan credit assessment for this competition and you will enter into a loan agreement and collateral agreement with Innovate UK Loans Ltd.

For more information on Defense Innovation Loans, read the full DASA competition document.

Who can apply for the Defense Innovation Loan?

To apply for a Defense Innovation Loan, you must:

Must be a small business registered in the UK

Individuals, academic institutions, research institutions, and large corporations are not eligible for innovation loans.

What kinds of innovations are considered for loans?

The Defense Innovation Loan is open to innovative ideas to improve the British defense. Innovations must be mature at TRL 6 or higher to be able to commercialize the solution within the innovation loan term. There must also be clear evidence of the need to defend against innovative solutions.

Two funding routes

The Defense Innovation Loan has two funding pathways covering general defense solutions and more specific solutions for the Army.

Track 1: Defense Innovation Fund (5M)

Track 1 is open to innovative ideas to improve British defense.

Track 2: Army Innovation Fund (5M)

Track 2 is open to innovations that align with the priority areas below and target Army end users.

The priority areas are:

Army Industry Engagement Framework Decision-Making Support Oriented Energy Weapons Human Performance Enhancement Information Benefits Robots and Autonomous Systems, etc. Support Ready?

Read the full DASA competition documentation here.

Watch the video below to learn more about the Defense Innovation Loan.

Defense Innovation Loans: Everything You Need to Know

Defense Innovation Loans: Everything You Need to Know

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cycle-2-of-defence-innovation-loans-now-open The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos