Biden appoints Damian Williams as Manhattan attorney’s officeExBulletin





President Joe Biden has appointed Damian Williams to head the US attorney’s office in Manhattan. Williams would be the first black man to head the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. AP .

toggle AP caption

PA

President Biden has named Damian Williams as his choice to head the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, one of the nation’s foremost law enforcement agencies.

If confirmed, Williams would be the first black man to lead the prestigious office that covers Manhattan, the Bronx and areas north of New York City, including Westchester County.

The office has been behind several major federal cases in recent years, including the investigation into the sex trafficking of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and the recent investigations into the Trump Organization and associates of former President Donald Trump.

Williams, a graduate of Harvard University, Cambridge University and Yale Law School, is the son of Jamaican immigrants and originally from Brooklyn.

He has close ties to the Department of Justice in Washington. After law school, Williams worked for United States Attorney General Merrick Garland, while Garland was still a judge at the United States Court of Appeals in Washington, DC. He was also clerk of Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens.

Williams, who currently heads a securities fraud unit in the Southern New York District office, was appointed Tuesday alongside seven others to serve as U.S. prosecutors across the country.

Biden also appointed Carla Freedman to lead the Northern New York District office and Breon S. Peace to lead the Eastern New York District.

For Virginia, Biden chose Jessica D. Aber as the US attorney’s candidate for the Eastern District of Virginia; William J. Ihlenfeld, II in the Northern District of West Virginia; Christopher Kavanaugh in the Western District of Virginia and William Thompson in the Southern District of West Virginia.

Darcie McElwee has been appointed to lead the District of Maine.

The White House said each candidate was “chosen for their dedication to law enforcement, their professionalism, experience and credentials in this area, their dedication to the pursuit of equal justice for all and their commitment. in favor of the independence of the Ministry of Justice “.

Confirming those choices would also be crucial for the administration’s task force to tackle rising gun crime across the country, the White House said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/08/11/1026629241/biden-damian-williams-southern-district-of-new-york-doj The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos