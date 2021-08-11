US to deliver nearly 837,000 Pfizer vaccines to Caribbean





SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) The US government on Wednesday announced it will deliver nearly 837,000 Pfizer vaccines to Caribbean countries as the resource-constrained region grapples with a spike in COVID-19 cases amid violent anti-vaccine protests.

The Bahamas will receive 397,000 doses followed by Trinidad and Tobago with over 305,000 doses. Barbados will receive 70,200 doses, while 35,100 are planned for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 17,550 for Antigua and 11,700 for Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The top priority of Biden-Harris administrations in the Americas today is to manage and end the COVID pandemic and contribute to a just recovery, said Juan Gonzlez, senior director of the National Security Council for the Hemisphere western.

Thousands of specialized syringes required for the Pfizer vaccine were also donated, with officials noting the donations involved significant legal and logistical complexity.

In addition, USAID, which has provided more than $ 28 million to help 14 Caribbean countries fight COVID-19, plans to announce additional funding soon, according to a White House official.

The Caribbean region has reported more than 1.29 million cases and more than 16,000 deaths, with some 10.7 million people vaccinated to date, according to the Caribbean Public Health Agency based in Trinidad.

Among the hardest-hit Caribbean countries is Haiti, which on July 14 received its first vaccine delivery since the start of the pandemic 500,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine donated by the United States through the United Nations COVAX program for low income countries.

The country of more than 11 million people has reported 20,400 confirmed cases and 575 deaths, although experts believe those numbers are gravely underreported due to a widespread lack of testing.

A spokeswoman for the National Security Council told The Associated Press that the United States will send a significant amount of additional doses to Haiti soon, but no further details were immediately available.

The US government announcement comes amid recent anti-vaccine protests in Guyana, Antigua and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, where the prime minister was hit on the head with a stone last week and was briefly hospitalized.

Meanwhile, two Guadeloupe firefighters were injured in recent protests against a COVID-19 curfew, according to a government statement. A similar outbreak has also been reported in neighboring Martinique, a French island of more than 370,000 inhabitants which reports 1,176 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a peak that authorities attribute to the delta variant and low vaccination rates.

Tourists are invited to end their stay in Martinique, the prefecture said on Monday.

On the same day, authorities in Martinique issued new regulations, including closing beaches and non-essential businesses and ordering people not to venture more than a mile or so from their homes. Meanwhile, officials in the U.S. Virgin Islands have announced upcoming measures, including closing beaches late in the afternoon on weekends.

The Bahamas, Curaçao, Martinique, Guadeloupe and Trinidad and Tobago are among the islands most facing a peak in COVID-19 cases.

France recently announced that it is deploying military doctors and intensive care units to the French Caribbean to fight the wave of the virus, and military planes are bringing critically ill patients to the French mainland for treatment.

