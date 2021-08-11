The UK tourism industry warns that the government economy will lose 14 billion if businesses close.





The UK economy risks losing $14 billion if the Treasury fails to provide last-minute financial assistance to tourism businesses that organize travel for foreign travelers.

Many businesses have had zero income in the past 18 months and travel restrictions and quarantine requirements are preventing international visitors from coming to the UK.

They are calling for sectoral support, accusing the government of underestimating their importance to the economy.

Emmanuelle Spriet-Toussaint, CEO of London-based E-Voyages, which plans trips across the UK for people from France, Germany and Belgium, said if the pandemic puts businesses like her out of business, foreign tourists will come to the UK. I warned you that you would give up. .

Overseas travel agencies want to serve customers from trusted travel agencies in the UK, so they can recommend other parts of Europe instead.

Spriet-Toussaint says about 50% of the $28.4 billion foreign tourists spend each year in the UK goes to bookings through businesses like E-Voyages.

That’s about 14 billion that could be gone if we disappear.

I think the government doesn’t understand the inbound tourism industry and its role. [businesses such as mine] Paly. She added that foreign tourists do not come to the country by magic, and that foreign tourism is more economically beneficial than British staycations.

Trade association UKinbound said the easing of travel restrictions was too late to avoid summer and that many businesses are already seeing reservations canceled.

read more

UK Tourism: Foreign tourists avoid the UK due to quarantine and leave the industry virtually dead.

UKinbound chief executive Joss Croft said: “September bookings are being confirmed as a whole, but in a normal year between September and December, the UK receives 22% of annual US visitors, but we expect it to be much less this year.” .

Without a meaningful summer season, inbound tourism businesses will struggle to survive what will effectively be their fifth winter. Therefore, the government urgently called on the government to extend vacations and provide sectoral assistance to implement the $28 billion UK inbound tourism industry. Annual exports can support the country’s economic recovery after 2022.

Spriet-Toussaint also supported targeted financial aid, saying vacation plans aren’t good enough.

Dismissal is a double-edged sword. Because there is still so much work to be done. Please note that some tours require cancellations, refund requests or postponements.

About 70% of her employees are full-time workers on extended vacations.

[We need to] She added that you need to keep up with your marketing efforts to let customers know you’re not sure how long you’re alive.

The government said it had “deliberately made long-term support over the summer to provide certainty to people and businesses, and significant funding continues.”

The vacation plan has already saved 11.6 million jobs and is in effect by the end of September. Qualified enterprises in the tourism industry will continue to benefit from the VAT reduction until March 2022.

Businesses will also continue to have access to other support, including recovery loan plans, and have recently carefully changed their international travel requirements to support their activities within the industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/inews-lifestyle/travel/travel-restrictions-uk-economy-tourism-industry-warning-businesses-close-government-losses-1145848 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos