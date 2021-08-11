US consumer prices rose in July but at a slower pace





WASHINGTON Prices for American consumers rose last month, but at the slowest pace since February, a sign that Americans could get some relief after four months of sharp increases that have placed a financial burden on households across the country.

Wednesday’s Labor Department report showed consumer prices jumped 0.5% from June to July, down from the previous monthly increase of 0.9%. They increased by 5.4% compared to the previous year.

Excluding volatile oil and gas prices, core inflation rose 4.3% last year, from 4.5% in June.

Rising inflation has become the Achilles heel of the economic recovery, erasing much of the benefits for workers from higher wages and increasing pressure on Federal Reserve policymakers under President Jerome Powell , whose mandate is to maintain stable prices.

Inflation is also threatening to become a political responsibility for President Joe Biden, whom Congress Republicans have accused of helping accelerate inflation by pushing through a $ 1.9 trillion financial aid package. dollars last spring that included stimulus checks for most households and additional federal unemployment assistance. Further trillions in spending, backed by Biden and Congressional Democrats, are expected to be approved by Congress in the coming weeks.

In response, Powell and the White House said they believe the pick-up in inflation, which far exceeds the Fed’s annual target of 2%, will prove temporary because it stems mainly from supply shortages resulting the sudden closure and rapid reopening of a $ 20 trillion park. economy.

Most economists agree that the main drivers of the price hike have been the categories of goods and services most disrupted by the pandemic, from new and used vehicles to hotel rooms, airline tickets and materials. of construction.

But other inflationary trends may prove to be more lasting. Rents, for example, are rising again in many major cities after falling during the pandemic. Home prices have skyrocketed. And workers, especially in the restaurant and retail industries, are enjoying substantial wage increases as companies struggle to fill jobs.

Some companies continue to increase their prices to offset rising costs for parts and labor. Burger chain Shake Shack plans to increase prices by 3% to 3.5% in the last three months of the year, executives said on a conference call with investors.

Unilever, the maker of Dove soap and Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, said it would raise some prices to offset rising raw material costs. And Yum Brands, owner of KFC and Taco Bell, said late last month that its franchisees had implemented moderate price increases.

