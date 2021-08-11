COVID-19: UK ‘reviewing’ removal of Pakistan from travel redlist, national high commissioner says | political news





A senior Pakistani diplomat in the UK said Boris Johnson was convinced that the government was “investigating” the possibility of removing the South Asian country from its travel redlist.

Pakistani High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan said he had raised concerns directly with the prime minister when he met the prime minister at the Sandhurst Military Academy on Friday.

Real-time COVID updates in the UK and around the world

It is an honor to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Sandhurst this morning. Working together to take Pakistan-UK friendship to the next level: HE Moazzam Ahmad Khan pic.twitter.com/RtfryUd2YP

— Pakistan High Commissioner London (@PakistaninUK) 6 August 2021

Pakistan has been on the COVID-19 red list since April, with travel bans to the UK from almost all countries.

British and Irish nationals and those with the right to reside in the UK can return, but must be quarantined for 11 days in a government-approved hotel at a cost of over £2,000.

Pakistan was on the red list when the last travel review was conducted earlier this month, but neighboring India has moved back into the amber category.

This has sparked criticism of the travel system, and many lawmakers have asked the government for clarification.

Khan said he had raised the issue with the prime minister last week to remove Pakistan from the red list when travel rules are reviewed on August 26.

“We know that they [British authorities] Pakistan is not giving us an accurate picture of our COVID-19 situation and we need to fix it,” the Dawn newspaper quoted.

“It’s not a criticism, but it’s important to share our point of view. There are no gaps in communication and we are in constant contact.

“Actually, I had the opportunity to speak with Prime Minister Johnson and brought him to his attention that putting Pakistan on the red list has frustrated and disappointing both the Pakistani people and the diaspora.

“He said, ‘We’re looking into it.'”

Image: Boris Johnson when meeting Moazzam Ahmad Khan at Sandhurst on Friday

The High Commissioner said that UK authorities have expressed concerns about Pakistan’s lack of genomic surveillance and low-level testing for a new strain of COVID-19.

But Khan said Islamabad’s view is that Britain is not seeing the full picture.

“I feel that all factors have not been taken into account when assessing the situation in Pakistan,” he said.

“Our international travel policy follows the overwhelming priority of public health, and traffic light assignments are based on a variety of factors, including variations in genomic surveillance capabilities, risk of transmission and concerns,” a Ministry of Transport spokesperson said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-looking-into-removing-pakistan-from-travel-red-list-countrys-high-commissioner-says-12378927 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos