US grants more grounds for appeal against Assange’s extradition





LONDON – The UK High Court on Wednesday allowed US authorities to expand their grounds for appealing an earlier UK court decision blocking the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, where he is wanted on charges of espionage.

District court judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled in January that Assange was likely to kill himself if held in harsh prison conditions in the United States. The US government is appealing.

Clair Dobbin, an attorney who represented U.S. authorities at a High Court hearing on Wednesday, said Assange, who she said orchestrated one of the biggest data thefts in history, “didn’t not reach the threshold of being so sick that he cannot resist hurting himself.

She said a decision not to prosecute or extradite an individual would require mental illness of a type such that the ability to resist suicide has been lost. Assange’s condition was nowhere near that nature, and he has never made any serious attempts against his life before, she argued.

Dobbin also sought to discredit the evidence of Assange’s psychiatric expert, a key witness, arguing that he misled Baraitser by hiding the fact that the 50-year-old Australian fathered two children while he was was hiding at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

Two judges on Wednesday agreed to grant US officials permission to expand their grounds for appealing Baraitser’s decision to block the extradition. A full appeal hearing is scheduled for October.

Assange, wearing a dark face mask, has been listening by video link from Belmarsh High Security Prison in London, where he has been held since 2019.

Outside the courtroom, Assanges’ partner Stella Moris described him as an innocent man accused of practicing journalism.

For each day that this colossal injustice is allowed to continue, Julians’ situation becomes more and more desperate, Moris, who has two young children with Assange, told his supporters and reporters.

Julian has been denied the love and affection of his family for so long. Julian and the kids will never recover this time. This shouldn’t happen, ”she added.

A group of protesters, including Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the UK opposition Labor Party, held up signs saying Journalism is not a crime and shouted Free Julian Assange! to the beat of a drum under the eyes of the police.

U.S. prosecutors have indicted Assange with 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse for WikiLeaks’ publication of thousands of military and diplomatic documents leaked ten years ago. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 175 years in prison.

In January, Baraitser, the district judge, accepted evidence from expert witnesses that Assange suffered from depressive disorder and autism spectrum disorder. She agreed that conditions of detention in the United States would be oppressive, saying there was a real risk that he would be sent to the maximum administrative facility in Florence, Colo., The highest security prison in the states. -United.

But she rejected defense arguments that Assange would face politically motivated US lawsuits that overstepped free speech protections. She said the US court system would give her a fair trial.

Supporters and lawyers for Assange argue that he was acting as a journalist and entitled to First Amendment protections of free speech for publishing materials exposing the misdeeds of the US military in Iraq and in Afghanistan.

Lawyers for the US government, however, said the case was largely based on “his unlawful involvement in the theft of diplomatic cables and military records by US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.”

Assange was arrested in London in 2010 at the behest of Sweden, who wanted to question him about allegations of rape and sexual assault made by two women. In 2012, Assange skipped bail and sought refuge inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he remained locked up for the next seven years.

Ecuador withdrew the asylum it had granted him in 2019 and he was then immediately arrested for breach of the bond. Sweden dropped sex crime investigations in November 2019 because a lot of time had passed.

Dobbin, representing the U.S. government, said on Wednesday that the need to review the January decision was significantly increased given the extraordinary efforts Assange had already made to avoid extradition.

He was willing to break the law and no cost was too high, both in terms of the cost of policing his stay at the embassy and, of course, the cost to himself, she said. declared.

The case continues and a full appeal hearing was scheduled for October 27.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/us-lawyers-appeal-uk-decision-block-assange-extradition-79397415 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos